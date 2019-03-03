WASHINGTON COUNTY, Mo. — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two suspects they say were involved in a forced entry and burglary earlier Saturday.

Police say Corey R. Cain, 26, and Jillisa D. Portrell, 27, later ran into the woods on Radio Station Road, east of Highway 21 in Washington County.

Cain was carrying an assault-style rifle and was described as wearing either a black or camouflage jacket and blue jeans. Portrell was described as wearing a camouflage jacket and blue jeans.

The two are also believed to be connected to other incidents.

Police are asking anyone who sees the pair to call 911 and do not approach them.