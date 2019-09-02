BLAINE, Minn — A man was taken into custody by Blaine Police after he called authorities saying he killed his wife, according to the Anoka County Sheriff's Office.

Police responded Friday at around 9:44 p.m. to the 2700 block of 95th Ave NE, after receiving a call from a man who said he had just killed his wife.

Police found a deceased woman inside the home, who they identified as 46-year-old Mary Jo Jansen.

"You really, truly don't expect it to hit so close to home and be people that you know and care about,” next door neighbor Tim Magnuson says.

For Magnuson, Jansen and her husband aren’t just neighbors, but good friends.

“We spent a lot of time at their pool. We had them over a lot. We just loved them, and they were great neighbors. We’d play board games with them. They’d watch our house and we’d watch theirs when either of us went on vacation.”

Magnuson says he didn’t hear or see anything strange Friday night until police cars showed up.



He and his wife knew the situation was serious when they saw officers rolling out police tape, but they didn’t know how serious the situation was until a few hours later.

The sheriff's office hasn't released a motive or any other details at this time.

They say the suspect gave himself up without any problems and is now being held at the Anoka County Jail.

They say they don't have any other suspects and there's no other threat to the public at this time.