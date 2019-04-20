GASCONADE, Mo. — Police said the human remains found in a plastic barrel lodged against a boat ramp last week are male, but they still don't know who he is.

The Gasconade County Sheriff's Office and the Missouri State Highway Patrol's Marine Division removed the barrel from a boat ramp at the Gasconade River access in Gasconade on April 12. Investigators thought the barrel and its contents were suspicious and took it to the Boone County Medical Examiner's Office in Columbia.

Examiners discovered on Monday that the barrel contained human remains.

Police said Friday that the official report from the medical examiner isn't complete, but the body has been determined to be an adult man.

The investigation into the man's identity and his cause of death are ongoing.