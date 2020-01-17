ST. LOUIS — St. Louis City civilian employees will soon earn a minimum of $15 per hour after Mayor Lyda Krewson signed an executive order Friday.

The executive order said the city has experienced "chronic understaffing" in nearly every department.

“From tree trimmers, to grass cutters, to accountants, to police officers, to dispatchers… you name it, we need more of them,” Krewson said in a news release. “Constantly having positions go unfilled is hurting our ability to provide good services to our residents. More competitive pay is the right thing to do and will boost morale, reduce turnover, and help fill these open positions.”

Krewson will also ask the Civil Service Commission and Board of Aldermen to approve a one-time lump sum pay increase of $1,000, according to the release. She will also ask for an increase from 1.5% to 3% in the annual merit increase on the civilian employee’s anniversary date for the next two years.

This change impacts the pay of about 720 full-time employeess and 300 seasonal employees, according to a city spokesperson.

Police Officers and Firefighters received a $6,000 raise in 2018. The Director of Personnel is currently in negotiations with the labor representatives and expect to announce a new compensation package, according to the release.

The city has sought to increase the minimum wage for everyone who works in the city, not just civilian city employees.

In 2017, the city passed a minimum wage ordinance that would raise the hourly pay for $10 an hour, but the state legislators reversed the ordinance.

