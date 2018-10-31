ST. LOUIS — In 2016, 15 million people didn't vote on Election Day because they didn't have a ride, according to the Center for Information and Research on Civic Learning and Engagement.

One woman in Tower Grove South is working to make sure her neighbors, aren't one of those statistics.

“I think you should always vote," says Tami Fortel.

That simple phrase has driven Tami to do something pretty profound — she's spending her Election Day 2018 behind the wheel.

"Well when I first grew up - I didn't have a car so walking around the city is what we all did," said Fortel. "It’s harder for people who don’t have cars to get to the polls even though most polling locations are pretty close to where you live — it still makes a pretty big difference if it’s 40 degrees outside and you have to walk 8 blocks."

Fortel says it's been incredibly rewarding the last three elections that she's offered this service.

"Everybody benefits when you do something to help everyone, whether it’s driving somebody to the polls or raking somebody’s lawn or something like that," she says.

Fortel and her passengers talk about a little bit of everything, except for the obvious.

"I try not to talk about politics," says Fortel. "Because you never know where somebody’s at."

She said you can be of any political flavor, as long as you're voting Nov. 6.

Tami says if you're interested in a ride, and live in the Tower Grove or Shaw neighborhoods, message her page on Facebook and you all can schedule your trek from there.

If Tami can't help, Uber, Lyft and Lime are all offering ride-sharing options, with special promo codes on Election Day.

