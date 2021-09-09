St. Louis advocates rally against abortion bans in Missouri following Texas' ruling

St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones says, "Texas patients are now traveling hundreds of miles out of state to receive reproductive health services."

ST. LOUIS — Texas' six-week abortion ban is causing ripple effects in the St. Louis area.

On Thursday, advocates stood on the steps of the Old Courthouse hoping their voices will prevent similar bans from being planted in Missouri.

And the Metro East clinics are feeling the impact.

St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones says, "Texas patients are now traveling hundreds of miles out of state to receive reproductive health services."

We're told the Fairview Heights and Granite City locations are seeing patients from Texas and getting calls for help.

That's because Missouri has a law that causes some barriers for patients.

Missouri law requires a mandatory 72-hour waiting period between the time you sign your consent and your procedure.

Plus, Missouri's only clinic providing abortions is in the Central West End neighborhood in St. Louis.

Still, Jones worries that Missouri could end up like Texas.

“We hope Missouri doesn’t follow in their footsteps.”



Right now, there’s a rally in St. Louis. One week ago, Texas’ six-week abortion ban took effect. @PPSLR in our region is starting to see Texas patients travel here. Today, advocates are raising their voices to stop the bans. pic.twitter.com/Jql1MzyaE6 — Justina Coronel (@JustinaCoronel) September 9, 2021

House Bill 126 "Missouri Stands for the Unborn Act" is Missouri's eight-week abortion ban in Missouri.

In May 2019, Governor Mike Parson signed HB 126 into law.

It was set to go into effect in August 2019, until a federal judge placed an injunction on part of the bill the day before it was enforced.

This means abortions are still available and legal in Missouri.

HB 126 is still tied up in the court system, but it will be heard in the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals on September 21. This is one step away from the Supreme Court.

If this would go into effect, it would criminalize doctors who provide abortions and ban abortions after eight weeks.

"Legislators all the way in Jefferson City keep telling people here in St. Louis what we can and can't do with our bodies and I say enough is enough," Jones says.

Congresswoman Cori Bush echoes the same fear. She says she personally understands the impact bans can have.

For the first time, she shared her own abortion story publicly.

"Services were available, services helped her, service treated her in many ways and now that woman stands before you as your U.S. Congresswomen," she says proudly.

Not everyone in the crowd, though, was in favor of abortions.

Lucy Gonzalez is with Students for Life of America.

It's a non-profit pro-life organization that has formed groups of high school and college students across the country.

She says, "Students for Life of America is very happy to support that Texas ban that went into effect. I am just so passionate to help women. A lot of the time pro-lifers are seen as people who hate women, or who don't want to help women, but we are here to help you."

State Representative Mary Elizabeth Coleman also released a statement commending the Supreme Court's decision allowing the Texas Heartbeat Act to go into effect.

“While legal challenges continue, I applaud the life-affirming decision of the Supreme Court to allow the Texas Heartbeat Act to move forward, but the fight for life continues. As an architect of Missouri’s HB 126, I am confident that the 8th Circuit en banc review will uphold the Missouri Stands For the Unborn Act. Furthermore, I commit that the first bill I will file in the upcoming session will ensure Missouri's unborn receive the same protection as the unborn in Texas.”

Coleman looks forward to working with State Representative Nick Schroer, State Representative Adam Schnelting, and State Senator Andrew Koenig, fellow architects of the 2019 “Missouri Stands for the Unborn Act. "We will continue the fight for the unborn in Missouri and we will use every available procedural and legal tool to protect women and children from abortion.”

It's clear, no matter what they're rallying for, each side wants their message heard.

"We want to be a voice for the voiceless and we want people to know that we here to fight for that life," Gonzalez says.

Advocates for abortion say these bans are racist, ableist, and sexist since it burdens people of color and people with low incomes who already face racist and discriminatory policies in order to access basic health care.