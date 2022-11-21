Alderman Jack Coatar says he won't run for reelection or any other office this spring

Coatar's announcement comes as the city prepares to cut the number of aldermen in half. The reduction will take effect after the municipal elections this spring.

ST. LOUIS — Jack Coatar announced Monday he will not seek reelection as the alderman of St. Louis' 7th Ward or any other positions in the upcoming municipal elections.

Coatar has served as the 7th Ward's alderman for the last seven years. The ward contains parts or all of 11 of the city's neighborhoods, including Downtown, Downtown West, Fox Park, Lafayette Square and Soulard.

In November, Coatar lost the race to determine who would fill the remainder of the former board president Lewis Reed’s term.

Coatar's announcement comes as the city prepares to cut the number of aldermen in half. The reduction will take effect after the municipal elections this spring.

"In the coming months, I look forward to finishing my term as 7th Ward Alderman," he said in the statement. "There is still a lot of work to be done to improve our community, and I look forward to finding new ways to serve the City and region."

Thank you to the 7th ward. It is time for my family's next chapter. pic.twitter.com/oNcsl3EKMN — Jack Coatar (@JackCoatar) November 21, 2022

In a Tweet, President of the Board of Aldermen Megan Green provided a response to Coatar's announcement:

Thank you for your service Alderman. Good luck to you, Susan, and Harry on your next chapter. I look forward to working with you over the next few months to build a St. Louis that works for everyone. https://t.co/RmrrepdOQL — Dr. Megan Ellyia Green 🌹 (@MeganEllyia) November 21, 2022

Much of the current 7th Ward was put into the new 8th Ward under the new map. Cara Spencer, who represents the 20th Ward and narrowly lost the race for mayor in 2021, announced she would run in the new 8th Ward on Monday.

I’m excited to share that I plan to run for Alderman of the new 8th Ward which encompasses the Downtown Business District, multiple historic neighborhoods, and extends along the Riverfront north of Laclede’s Landing and south to Bellerive Ave – the street I was born on! — Cara Spencer (@CaraSpencerSTL) November 21, 2022

The 14-ward map is based on the 2020 Census. Each ward in the final version of the map has about 21,500 residents. There are seven minority preference wards and seven white preference wards. A city spokesperson said more than 85% of neighborhoods were kept intact in a single ward.