David Dorn's widow attends debate as Vice President Mike Pence's guest

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louisan will be a guest during the vice presidential debate Wednesday night.

According to the Associated Press, Ann Dorn, the widow of retired St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department captain David Dorn, will be a guest of Vice President Mike Pence during the debate hall.

David Dorn was shot and killed in June while responding to an alarm at Lee's Pawn Shop and Jewelry, where he was a security guard. Stephan Cannon has been charged with first-degree murder, first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary and three counts of armed criminal action as well as being a felon in possession of a firearm in connection with his death.

Ann Dorn also spoke at the Republican National Convention in August. On Wednesday, Pence shared a video of Dorn's speech at the RNC on Twitter.

Before the RNC, 5 On Your Side spoke to David Dorn’s daughters who said they felt their father’s widow was politicizing his death. One said she knew her dad did not agree with a lot of President Trump's policies or procedures.

The debate will begin at 8 p.m. The Associated Press said Republican Mike Pence will press the Trump campaign’s “law and order” message at the vice presidential debate against Democrat Kamala Harris.