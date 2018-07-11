ST. LOUIS COUNTY — The voters in Missouri’s second congressional district have selected Ann Wagner to represent them in the United States House of Representatives for two more years.

The Associated Press called the race for Wagner at around 10:50. Wagner was leading challenger Court VanOstran by about five percent with about 50 percent of precincts reporting.

The second congressional district is made up of the suburbs of south and west St. Louis County, including Arnold, Town and Country, Wildwood, Chesterfield and Oakville.

Wagner, 56, was first sworn in in 2013. She will serve another two years in a seat that has been Republican-controlled since 1993. In each of her previous three elections, Wagner won by at least 20 percentage points over the Democratic challengers. Donald Trump won the district 53 percent to 42 percent, a narrower margin than Trump won in the rest of the state.

Before becoming a congresswoman, Wagner worked as the chairwoman of the Missouri GOP, a co-chair of the Republican National Committee, U.S. Ambassador to Luxembourg and the Chairwoman for Roy Blunt's 2010 Senate campaign.

Despite her win, the Republicans lost control of the House Tuesday night, the AP projected.

