ST. LOUIS — The Associated Press has projected that Proposition B, which would increase the minimum wage, will pass in Missouri.

Missouri's minimum wage is currently $7.85. Proposition B would raise that to $12 by 2023 with incremental increases every year.

One liberal think tank published a study finding that such a wage would increase pay for almost 43,000 Greene County residents — a quarter of the local workforce.

Gov. Mike Parson has said he does not support increasing the minimum wage at this time. In August, a dozen Springfield small- and medium-sized businesses came out in favor of the proposed increase.

