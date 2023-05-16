Missouri terminates emergency rule to limit trans care for minors, some adults

According to a page on the attorney general's website regarding emergency rules, the rule had been terminated effective May 16.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey has withdrawn his emergency rule restricting gender-affirming health care for minors and some adults, a week after a bill that restricts transgender care for kids and teens was sent to the governor's desk.

The move was announced Tuesday without explanation on the Missouri Secretary of State's website. The website says: “This emergency rule terminated effective May 16, 2023.”

Missouri's attorney general announced new restrictions in April on transgender care for adults in addition to minors. It was set to take effect on April 27 but a judge put it on hold.

The rule included a requirement for adults and children to undergo more than a year of therapy and fulfill other requirements before they could receive gender-affirming treatments such as puberty blockers, hormones and surgery. Bailey initially sought to implement the rule effective April 27.

The ACLU of Missouri then filed a lawsuit seeking to block the rule, which would have made the state one of the first in the country to limit transgender care for adults. The lawsuit alleged the attorney general didn’t have the authority to use the state’s consumer protection law to block access to transgender-affirming care.

St. Louis County Judge Ellen Ribaudo granted a temporary restraining order and originally scheduled a May 11 hearing on the lawsuit. Ribaudo pushed back the hearing to July 20, following a joint request from both sides.

Bailey's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Senate Bill 49, which prevents new transgender patients who are under the age of 18 from seeking out gender-affirming care for the next four years, was approved by lawmakers last week and awaits approval from Gov. Mike Parson. He has said that he will sign the bill, which would then take effect Aug. 28.