KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The campaign trail will wind through Missouri again next week.

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders announced he will rally supporters in Kansas City on Monday, which is the day before Missouri’s presidential preference primary.

The “Get Out the Vote” rally will take place at 1 p.m. at the Midland Theatre. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. The event is free and open to the public. Tickets aren’t required, but campaign organizers are encouraging attendees to RSVP online.

Sanders will be the second Democratic presidential candidate to visit Missouri since Super Tuesday.

Joe Biden has scheduled two appearances in the state on Saturday. The first one is set to take place on Kiener Plaza in St. Louis, followed by a rally in Kansas City.

