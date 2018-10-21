ST. LOUIS — Actress and singer Bette Midler can’t cast a vote in Missouri’s Senate race next month, but that’s not stopping her from weighing in on one of the closest races in the country.

She took her message to Twitter Sunday morning.

“MISSOURI! LISTEN UP! This is a shout-out for the hardworking, heavy-lifting, #ClaireMcCaskill runnng [sic] against #Trump surrogate, J. Hawley. Don’t vote for more crazy!! ‘My job is not to fight the president,’ Claire says ‘My job is to fight for Missourians.’ VOTE MCCASKILL!”

The tweet had thousands of likes and retweets as of Sunday evening.

Midler didn’t just offer her support for McCaskill. She also encouraged Florida voters to re-elect Sen. Bill Nelson, who’s being challenged by Republican Governor Rick Scott. She also threw her support behind democratic candidates in Minnesota and Pennsylvania.

