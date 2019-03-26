ST. LOUIS —

Better Together announced late Sunday night that County Executive Steve Stenger would no longer be appointed as the transitional Metro Mayor if the plan is passed by voters.

A spokesperson for Better Together said the timing of the announcement has nothing to do with the federal investigation into Stenger.

Sunday, 5 On Your Side reported that U.S. Attorney Jeff Jensen issued a subpoena into documents surrounding a land deal that the county struck with two donors to Stenger's campaign.

Rev. Starsky Wilson was a vocal opponent to Stenger serving as the first Metro Mayor on social media over the last few months.

"It was fundamentally undemocratic," said Rev. Wilson, CEO of the Deaconess Foundation. "We’d essentially be given a leader."

Monday morning, Better Together made it official. In an election amendment filing, they changed the language making the Mayor of St. Louis and the County Executive, co-leaders during the transition. They also moved up the election for the first Metro Mayor from 2024 to 2022.

"We know that the community had a negative response to the structure of the proposal, and to the personalities of the proposal, and they had to respond to both of those things," said Wilson.

But for this influential figure in St. Louis, his concerns with Better Together don't stop there.

"You had proposals that made city voters the most disenfranchised of the entire electorate, so that’s a critical concern for us," he said.

Here's his reasoning — if the city, population of 300,000 merged with the county's nearly one million residnets, the votes and elected voices of African Americans who make up almost half of St. Louis's population would be substantially less influential.

"It’s apartheid. It’s effectively the rule of a minority group over a majority," said Wilson.

We asked if Better Together would bring the St. Louis area more opportunities with a larger population base.

"Ending racial inequities and income would also bring significant opportunities to the region, to the tune of $12 billion of GDP to the region," Wilson replied.

So he's now calling on Better Together to start over. His argument — if you truly want a better community, everyone needs to be invited to the table.

"This is a robust decision that needs to be decided by a robust community dialogue and we’ve not had it, so let’s have it," he said.

Rev. Wilson said his biggest issue with the plan is the fact it's a statewide vote and that the plan could fail here locally, but still pass statewide.

Better Together has said repeatedly, in order to do what they want to do, it has to pass at the state level because it requires an amendment to the state constitution.