Biden picks Missouri's Robin Carnahan for agency appointment

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — President Joe Biden on Tuesday announced he plans to nominate former Missouri Secretary of State Robin Carnahan to administrator of the General Services Administration.

Carnahan served as secretary of state from 2005 to 2012.

The Democrat went on to lead a tech consulting office in the General Services Administration called 18F. The office works with other government agencies on technical issues and other tech projects.

Carnahan's appointment is subject to U.S. Senate confirmation.

The General Services Administration manages federal real estate, oversees technology and helps with other administrative tasks across government.

Carnahan's family has a history in Missouri government. Her father, former Gov. Mel Carnahan, died in a 2000 plane crash. Her mother is former U.S. Sen. Jean Carnahan, and her brother is former U.S. Rep. Russ Carnahan.

Remembering Missouri Gov. Mel Carnahan

Oct. 16, 2020, marked the 20-year anniversary of the day Missouri Governor Mel Carnahan died in a plane crash.

The two-term governor was flying through fog and rain when the small plane he was on went down near Goldman, Missouri. An advisor and his son Randy all died in the crash. He was on his way to a campaign appearance at the time.

At the time, Carnahan was challenging Senator John Ashcroft for his seat in the U.S. senate.

Carnahan served as the governor of Missouri from 1993 until his death in 2000.

At the funeral, Carnahan's son Russ promised to keep his father's memory and work alive.

Here’s a soundbite pulled from the 5 On Your Side archives,

“Dad, we love you, we will remember your example, we will continue your work we will honor your legacy…God bless and keep you until we're together again,” Russ Carnahan said.

Three weeks after his death, Carnahan posthumously won the race.

His widow Jean served in his place for two years until a special election was held.

The Carnahan family remained active in politics. Russ served as a U.S. congressman for eight years, and his daughter Robin was Missouri secretary of state for eight years.