ILLINOIS, USA — Illinois went to the polls Tuesday, despite coronavirus concerns, and handed Joe Biden another win, as he continues his hot streak toward the nomination.

After picking up an easy victory in Florida earlier in the night, Biden was declared the winner in Illinois less than 30 minutes after polls closed.

A press release from the state of Illinois said more than 500,000 people had already cast early votes and nearly 300,000 people have voted by mail as of Monday. Those numbers are up significantly from the 2016 primary, the release said.

Arizona was also holding a primary election Tuesday.

Ohio was scheduled to hold their primary, but Gov. Mike DeWine fought to close the polls by declaring a health emergency and the Secretary of State would take legislative action to extend voting options.

RELATED: March 17 primaries live updates: Biden wins Florida; Trump gets enough delegates for GOP nomination

RELATED: 'If I'm living, I'm voting' | Illinois residents head to the polls for primary amid COVID-19 pandemic

RELATED: Illinois elections are still on, here's what the state wants you to know