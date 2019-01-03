While this is technically just a primary, only Democrats are vying for the job--so Tuesday's election will determine the next leader. We asked the top candidates for the Board of Aldermen job what they think about some of the top issues in the city of St. Louis, even for people who live outside city limits. Here's what they had to say.

Jamilah Nasheed, Missouri State Senator

When it comes to airport privatization, you have voiced concern over corruption in the exploratory process. How do you think the final decision should be made?

In the case of airport privatization, I have three specific conditions.

First, we have to start over. The conflicts of interest are too great: the whole process lacks integrity.

Second, if any proposal is considered, it must be approved by the people through a vote, or it shouldn’t be done.

Third, I don’t know if lease privatization is the right thing to do, but I’m willing to look at it if there’s a chance it could provide much needed short term injections and long term opportunities. We should always be open to big solutions. At the same time, we have to require that they are are ethically and equitably studied and developed, and that the people have the final say.

Do you feel like the current plan as proposed by MLS4TheLou is in the best interest of the city?

I think MLS4TheLou could bring great value to our city, but they won’t have my support unless a formal community benefits agreement is in place to ensure they pay a living wage, hire locally, and inject resources into the surrounding communities. We can’t ask our city public schools to keep taking a hit in the name of economic development — tax subsidies don’t spur growth. Education spurs growth. Opportunity spurs growth. Jobs for residents spur growth.

It’s important to point out that any time the city gives a developer a break, that’s a business deal. If a developer is making a profit, the people of the city deserve to see a fair return on our investment. And it is absolutely the people’s investment, because revenue lost to developers is replaced by tax increases on citizens.

City/County Merger: How do you believe a merger conversation should be approached?

I believe that a merger is ultimately a good thing, but the plan that’s been proposed by Better Together has holes I can’t ignore.

We have the ability to consolidate services without committing to a full merger, which could provide immediate relief in areas it’s most needed. That would give us time to figure out what the big plan looks like — and that big plan needs to solve the municipality problems in the county, study and restructure the public school system, and maintain and foster minority representation.

A decision this big can’t be made among a few, and it certainly can’t be made for us by out state voters — the voters of St. Louis City and County must have the final say. That’s why I’ve introduced a constitutional amendment requiring exactly that.

What do you think is one thing that needs to change immediately to improve public safety — and perception of a lack thereof — in the city?

We need comprehensive, smart-on-crime solutions that stop crime before it happens. That requires being tough on violent offenders, and finding more funding for innovative techniques that ensure police and the community work together to prevent violent crime.

Being smart on crime also calls for a smart approach that attacks the root causes of crime. We need increased funding for mental health treatment, substance abuse, and re-entry programs, and we need to expand successful workforce training options that give every person a chance at a job.

Anything else you want voters to know about your candidacy?

I’m a lifelong St. Louisan, and I’ve spent my entire adult life fighting for the people. From fighting for youth programs at 19 years old, to organizing for candidates like Senator Claire McCaskill, to becoming a state representative and then a state senator, I’ve been a reliable voice for change.

Just last year, I brought $14 million in new funding to the city of St. Louis for seniors, youth, healthcare, veterans, new mothers and infants, education, and more. I’ve passed 21 pieces of legislation directly improving quality of life. From attacks on TANF and unemployment benefits, to bad payday loan policy, I’ve successfully fought to make bad Republican legislation less bad.

If that’s what I can accomplish in a Republican-held house, senate, and governor’s mansion, I can’t wait to show the real results I can create by leading a board of 28 Democrats who mostly want the same outcomes.

I encourage everyone to get out and vote this Tuesday, March 5, and I hope I’ve earned your vote for President of the Board of Aldermen. Please take a look at the results I’ve achieved and my platform at JamilahNasheed.com.

Lewis Reed, current BOA President

Do you think that your plan to bring airport privatization to a vote is still the right idea? Are you confident in the exploratory process?

I have stated on the record, that I support a public vote on the matter. I would not support any lease unless it was one that was an obvious win for the citizens and one that I believed would easily pass a public vote.

I made 800-plus changes to the original contract that was presented to E&A. I did so to facilitate an exploration process that would provide a consulting agreement that has greater transparency, community confidence, a team that is more representative of the community, numerous controls throughout the process, principles of inclusion to be used to judge proposals received, and a third party transactional, legal and financial advice that is not incentivized to produce a particular outcome.

Because of these discussions, the consulting team added three minority firms as service providers with backgrounds and experience in airport development, law, community engagement, legislation, and minority inclusion. The consulting team has also agreed to fund the services of Stifel as an independent financial advisor to the City, and they have agreed to fund Greenberg Traurig as an independent legal consultant. These two firms report to the City and have no incentives to promote closing a deal.

With knowledgeable and experienced independent transactional, legal and financial advisors, the process is now something we can move forward with in better confidence than before. For me, the agreement is not just about improving the airport. It is about finding an enhanced revenue stream for the people of the City, providing jobs and opportunities, investing in long disenfranchised neighborhoods, public safety and dramatically improve our City.

In order to determine if the lease is a positive opportunity for the City, it will take a long and involved process. Communication has to be a key part of this process. The airport is an important public asset, and we all have a stake in making sure it remains a valued asset of our City. In order to best evaluate this option, input from our citizens, elected officials, business community and other key stakeholders must be included. Above all, we have to ensure that transparency and public trust is maintained throughout.

When it comes to the City/County merger idea, how do you believe a merger conversation should be approached?

Communication is key. All of the facts and financials need to be spelled out to all of the residents of the City and County to ensure the public fully understands what is being proposed by Better Together. In addition, it should be a decision of the city and county whether or not to merge – not the entire State’s decision.

Public safety: What do you think is one thing that needs to change immediately to improve public safety—and perception of a lack thereof—in the city?

We need to improve our community relations with police and we need to work together as one unit. Right now, everyone is doing the best they can with the resources they have. But if we all work together with one common goal, we can reduce crime in our City. This is why I am pushing for the Ceasefire method in St. Louis.

In September, I made a formal request of the Executive Branch and the Public Safety Department to work with the Department of Justice to implement the Ceasefire Program. The Ceasefire Project method has been proven effective in drastically reducing the crime rate.

In Boston, it decreased youth gun-related crimes by 60 percent in one year. According to the Department of Justice, focused deterrence is proven to be the most effective way to reduce gun violence related crimes in youth. The Ceasefire Project focuses on the people behind the guns.

We know that there is a small group of people responsible for many of the murders in our City. We need to work with law enforcement, neighborhoods, our universities, our elementary schools, business community, clergy and nonprofit to identify them and put an end to this violence.

We know we can’t arrest our way out of crime. From the Ceasefire method, numerous other models have grown to include a public health approach to the issues of public safety.

Since then, I have met with Missouri Governor Parson to discuss State involvement with the program. I have had extensive conversations with the Department of Justice on implementation of next steps. Now, I am working to educate neighbors and the community on the program. It’s going to take everyone to work together to make an instrumental change in our City.

Anything else you want voters to know about your candidacy?

Public safety is my top priority. I created a $1-million youth crime prevention fund that has provided jobs and opportunities to more than 20,000 young people; dedicated a grant of $1 million to fight the opioid crisis; and sponsored a law mandating that the City to create a data-driven public safety plan that is updated annually, so that each year the City does not start from scratch when trying to reduce crime.

All these things and more were accomplished through teamwork that was based on mutual respect and the relationships I have built throughout the community and at the Board of Aldermen.

We’ve accomplished a lot over the years. But, there’s still more to be done. I will remain focused on addressing the issues of public safety by continuing to push the Ceasefire and Cure Violence programs; providing more jobs and opportunities for our youth and enhancing our neighborhoods. I will continue to push for growth so that we, as a city, can provide an economic environment that creates jobs for our citizens.

I am the thoughtful, strong, experienced leader our legislative branch will need when we deal with major issues that are currently on the table such as redistricting under ward reduction, the Better Together proposed ballot initiative, or whatever else the future may bring. I am truly honored and grateful to serve the residents of the City of St. Louis and I look forward to continuing this service in the future.

Megan Green, the Democratic Alderman from the 15th ward, declined to comment for this article.