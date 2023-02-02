Brandon Bosley loses bid, ending family political dynasty

Bosley was one of four candidates in a primary for the new 14th Ward.

ST. LOUIS — Tuesday's election marked the first political contest under the newly drawn St. Louis ward maps, where 39 candidates will compete for 14 seats.

The newly drawn map sliced the wards in half from 28 to 14, leading to what local candidates have labeled "Aldergeddon." Running for St. Louis Board of Alderman re-election, Ward 3 Alderman Brandon Bosley was pitted in a primary race against James Page, Rasheen Aldridge, and Ebony Washington for the new Ward 14.

As the results poured in, Bosley was one of the few incumbents who lost. Voters will now have to choose from Aldridge and Washington during the April 4 general election.

Political Career

Bosley took office in April 2017. He comes from a family with long political ties to the St. Louis community.

His father Freeman Bosley Sr. was the longest-sitting alderman in St. Louis City, his brother Freeman Bosley Jr. was the first African American mayor of St. Louis, his sister LaKeySha Bosley is a state representative and his mother Lucinda Frazier is a committeewoman.

Bosley has been very vocal about crime and safety in his neighborhood -- which contains the College Hill, Fairground, Hyde Park, JeffVanderLou, O'Fallon, Old North St. Louis, and St. Louis Place neighborhoods.

"Stopping it comes down to all of us. Everybody has a role to play, " Bosley said previously to 5 On Your Side after a woman was shot in broad daylight while driving on Interstate 70 in 2019.

In December 2022, Bosley made headlines after allegedly hitting a woman with his car and then going live on Facebook to accuse the woman of trying to carjack him.

Prosecutors initially charged the woman but later dropped them one week later without explanation. Police said that surveillance video showed Bosley hitting the woman with his car before making claims the woman tried to carjack him.

"Do you have a gun," he asked the woman, "Because I got one on me too. I swear to God, if you pull it I'm gonna blow your [expletive] head off."

Bosley's brandished handgun is clearly visible at several points in the video he posted, including when he got out of his car and confronted the woman.

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner’s Office declined to file charges against St. Louis Alderman Brandon Bosley, citing a lack of evidence.