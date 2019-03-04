JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Concealed carry would be allowed on college campuses under a bill that has won first-round approval in the Missouri House.

The Columbia Missourian reports that the measure was added to a bill that would allow some faculty and staff to carry weapons as designated campus security officers. The amended bill advanced Tuesday with a 98-42 vote.

Supporters say it would help people protect themselves from threats and sexual assault. The bill's sponsor, Republican Rep. Jered Taylor, of Republic, says sexual assaults on college campuses are increasing.

But Democratic State Rep. Tracy McCreery, of St. Louis, argued the bill wouldn't make campuses safer. She took issue with the idea that women would have guns with them for protection from sexual assault, arguing that most rapes are committed by acquaintances, not strangers.

