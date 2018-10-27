BELLEVILLE, Ill — The Illinois 12th Congressional District is poised to be one of the closest elections on November 6th and is getting national attention - so we wanted to sit down with both candidates over coffee to talk about the issues that matter most to you.

Republican Rep. Mike Bost is seeking his third term in Congress, after 20 years in the Illinois House.

His challenger, St. Clair County State's Attorney Brendan Kelly.

Tarriffs:

"I was for his tariffs. Cautiously for his tariffs," Bost said. "If those tariffs hadn’t been put in place, the men and women at Granite City Steel wouldn’t have gone back to work and most of all, we would have been endangering homeland security and our national defense. So I was for those tariffs - that does not mean they have to be on forever."

Bost said farmers will benefit from new trade deals brokered by the President.

Brendan Kelly said he also supports the tariffs on steel, but when it comes to trade deals for farmers, those are too little, too late.

"We needed to have other markets opened up ready for farmers to ship their goods to but now they’re standing there with their crops rotting wondering how they’re going to get through the winter? How are they going to survive another year? Because we have this shotgun approach instead of a sniper approach," Kelly said.

Healthcare:

"I think there was some progress made with the ACA. I think people are very concerned about pre-existing conditions being protected. They don’t want insurance companies to discriminate against them. But we’ve got work to do. The problem is, the people in town right now have made it worse," Kelly said.

Bost said he still supports a full repeal and replace of the Affordable Care Act, but also wants to enact price protections for pre-existing conditions, using a pretty unique formula.

"You have one-quarter of it covered by the federal government. One portion is covered by the state government. One portion is covered by the patient with a pre-existing condition. And then the insurance company that is selling the pre-existing condition, though they have to sell the pre-existing condition, they can use it against other investments as a tax write off so now they see it as an asset and not as big of a loss as it is," Bost said.

If there's one issue that brings the two together, it's how close this race may be on Election Night.

"It is a close race, all of my races have been close," Bost said.

"This district is a coin toss. This district is not deep red or blue," Kelly said.

Election Day is Nov. 6.

