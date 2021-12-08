Carlyle School Board unanimously votes to make masks optional, defying Governor's order

“The district administration will continue to monitor the situation and adjust the plan accordingly," said Superintendent Annie Gray

CARLYLE, Ill. — The school board for Carlyle District 1 has voted to ignore a mask mandate put in place by Governor J.B. Pritzker.

He's requiring that all Pre-K through 12th-grade students to wear a mask this fall.

"After much discussion and consideration the Carlyle Community Unit School District Board of Education upheld its previously approved Return to School Plan for the upcoming school year,” said Superintendent Annie Gray. “The district administration will continue to monitor the situation and adjust the plan accordingly."

The first day of school is Monday for kids in Carlyle.

Despite a statewide mask mandate from Gov. JB Pritzker the school board here is crystal clear that it's up to parents if they want to make their kids wear a mask.

"I'm going to send him without a mask,” said Tina Waner. “I'll probably put one in his backpack just in case."

Tina Waner is aware of the risks associated with COVID-19.

"I've had close family friends that have passed away,” said Waner.

However, she’s concerned making her son wear a mask in school could cause his asthma to act up.

"Last year he said that they had to wear masks while they were doing P.E. and he had to go get his inhaler a few times,” said Waner.

Her son would be exempt from Gov. Pritzker’s mask mandate with a doctor’s note, but the district could face stiff penalties for letting his classmates go mask-free.

"The Illinois State Board of Education has the ability to remove recognition status for a school if it isn't following the mandates,” said Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker.

According to a letter sent to district leaders from the Illinois State Board of Education they will be given multiple opportunities to implement masks before losing state funding and the ability to compete in IHSA sanctioned sports.

"This is about keeping our children and their families safe,” said Pritzker. “That's what we're trying to do."

"All I ask is parents if you want things to change they're not going to change with you guys sitting at home you're going to have to come to the board meetings and get involved,” said Waner.

There is a lawsuit pending seeking to block that mask mandate in Clinton County District Court.