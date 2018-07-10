CLAYTON, Mo. — Twelve people were arrested and charged with misdemeanors in Clayton over the weekend for a Saturday afternoon protest of Judge Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation to the Supreme Court.

While Kavanaugh was going through the final steps of the confirmation process Saturday, dozens marched and protested outside Senator Roy Blunt's office. Blunt was one of 50 senators to vote 'yes' on Kavanaugh, who was approved by just two votes.

During Saturday's protest, people were sitting in the middle of the street. A spokesman with the Clayton Police Department said 12 people were arrested. They were all charged with misdemeanor peace disturbance and resisting arrest.

Police said they were all booked, given court summons and released.

Police said no one was injured during the protests.

