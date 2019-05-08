ST. LOUIS —

Congress is currently in the middle of their August recess, where they spend much of the month back in their district, but one local lawmaker is calling on Congress to head back to Washington D.C. to get to work on gun reforms.

St. Louis-based Congressman Lacy Clay says these mass shootings are becoming far too frequent.

"These are weapons of war, and they do not need to be on the streets of America," Rep. Clay told us in a phone interview.

On a Monday morning call with Democratic leadership, Clay said he will urge Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi to call the House of Representatives back to D.C. for a special session on curbing gun violence.

"That is the least we can do as a nation to bring this violence to an end," says Rep. Clay.

He's also urging fellow Democrats to support his own legislation that would allow communities to pass their own gun control measures, like banning assault weapons, open-carry provisions and expanded magazines.

"Here’s how you get past the politics, you confront the NRA, the National Rifle Association. I feel as though they are in a weakened position," he says.

5 On Your Side reached out to every congressional representative in our viewing area, in both the Show-Me State and the Land of Lincoln.

Most did not reply to our request for an interview or statement.

Missouri Governor Mike Parson is on a trip out of the country, but his staff pointed us to his two tweets, one for each shooting.

After news broke of the massacre in the El Paso Walmart, Parson wrote, "our hearts break for the victim's families." He also hailed first responders as heroes.

Illinois Senator Dick Durbin's tweets were much more pointed, reacting to the El Paso killer's manifesto obtained by the FBI.

He writes, "Hate filled... anti-immigrant manifesto. Texas open carry law. Military grade weapons. Connect the dots and ask yourself when America will say enough (sic)?"

Republican Congresswoman Ann Wagner, who's district covers much of St. Louis County, also tweeted her condolences and called the acts domestic terrorism.

She writes, "we must defend and defeat the rhetoric that allows these evil ideologies to infect our communities."

You may be asking, what will actually get done?

Good question.

President Donald Trump mentioned briefly in a news conference that he wants Congress to find a solution but stopped short of any specific promises.

There's no indication at this point if either the House or Senate will cancel their August recess.

