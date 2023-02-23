x
Convention at heart of Kim Gardner controversy represents big piece of St. Louis' tourism business

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey on Thursday initiated a petition of quo warranto, or legal proceeding to remove Gardner from office.
St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner makes her remarks after Republican Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey moved to fire her after she refused to resign following a weekend accident involving a repeat offender who critically injured a pedestrian, in St. Louis on Thursday, February 23, 2023. Gardner has refused to step down. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

ST. LOUIS — The downtown volleyball event attended by the Tennessee teen who was severely maimed in a crash Saturday represents a big chunk of St. Louis' tourism business, as questions are raised about whether it will carry on.

Capitol Sports Center Inc. of Plainfield, Indiana, is contracted with Explore St. Louis, the entity that runs the America's Center convention complex and Dome, to hold four events a year in St. Louis through 2030, said Brian Hall, a spokesman for Explore St. Louis.

Capitol Sports this year already held at America's Center its Dennis Lafata Gateway Bid Classic, from Feb. 11-13, and last weekend's event, the Presidents' Weekend Tournament. It's scheduled to hold the Mideast Volleyball Qualifier from March 24-26, with a second qualifier weekend from March 31 to April 2.

Capitol Sports, led by owners Scott McQueen and Lance Keating, hasn't responded to requests for comment.

