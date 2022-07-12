Convention might not consider St. Louis due to Missouri's abortion ban, report says

NACAC says its three-day conference this year will host more than 6,000 in-person attendees and 1,500 virtual college admission counseling professionals.

ST. LOUIS — A national collegiate organization may not consider St. Louis for its annual convention due to Missouri's law banning most abortions statewide, according to a new report.

The Kansas City Star reported Monday that Kansas City had been considered favorably for the National Association for College Admission Counseling's planned conference in 2025, but that emails obtained by the publication through the state's Sunshine Law showed that city was no longer being considered to host.

The newspaper reported that Denise DeJulio, an account manager for VisitKC, Kansas City’s nonprofit convention and tourism arm, wrote in an email Monday morning to area hotel owners and city officials that the NACAC project had been in the works prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, saying, “this one stings.”

She added that St. Louis as well as Columbus, Ohio, where abortion is banned at six weeks of pregnancy, were also no longer being considered, the Star reported.

NACAC says its three-day conference this year will host more than 6,000 in-person attendees and 1,500 virtual college admission counseling professionals from around the world.