politics

Cori Bush, Kim Gardner, Tishaura Jones hold 'Black girl magic' press conference after historical win in Tuesday's primary

The press conference will be held at the Arch at 4 p.m.
Credit: Cori Bush, Tishaura Jones, Kim Gardner
Cori Bush, Tishaura Jones, Kim Gardner

ST. LOUIS — Three winners from Tuesday’s Democratic primary are holding a press conference Wednesday afternoon.

According to a press release, Treasurer Tishaura Jones, Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner and the Democratic nominee for Missouri’s First Congressional District Cori Bush will hold a ‘Black girl magic’ press conference at the St. Louis Arch at 4 p.m.

Jones and Gardner are the first Black women to hold their positions and if Bush wins in November, she will become the first Black woman to represent Missouri in Congress.

