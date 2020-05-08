Cori Bush, Kim Gardner, Tishaura Jones hold 'Black girl magic' press conference after historical win in Tuesday's primary

ST. LOUIS — Three winners from Tuesday’s Democratic primary are holding a press conference Wednesday afternoon.
According to a press release, Treasurer Tishaura Jones, Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner and the Democratic nominee for Missouri’s First Congressional District Cori Bush will hold a ‘Black girl magic’ press conference at the St. Louis Arch at 4 p.m.
Jones and Gardner are the first Black women to hold their positions and if Bush wins in November, she will become the first Black woman to represent Missouri in Congress.