ST. LOUIS —

In the fight against the opioid crisis, advocates said access to clean syringes is one of the most important components.

Right now, in Missouri, groups that distribute clean syringes can be prosecuted.

This is the third year advocates have fought to change the law.

"We think that this year, we have the best chance we’ve ever had," said Aaron Laxton, a social worker at Missouri Network for Opiate Recovery.

He was in Jefferson City Wednesday, in hopes of passing House Bill 168.

"This grants healthcare workers — such as myself, social workers — it offers us some protections, that’s really what this bill, when you boil it down to the brass tacks, that’s what it’s all about," he said.

We traveled to Chicago last summer to show how needle exchanges work.

Michael Zelasko credits the University of Illinois at Chicago's Exchange program with saving his life.

"I don't have AIDS, I don't have Hepatitis. I've never had any diseases. Places like this, this is what they're for. They're here to help people," Zelasko said.

The results in Chicago are staggering.

New diagnoses of HIV are down by 27 percent over the last decade.

In St. Louis, it's only down eight percent, which is about the national average.

Aaron would like to see those number in Missouri.

"A person who accesses our syringe access is 5 times more likely to voluntarily enter treatment, and then we also know these programs reduce the community HIV and Hep C risk," said Laxton.

So this year, he's come to the Capitol with what he calls his secret weapon - his seven old son Grayson.

Grayson's biological mother was hooked on heroin during the pregnancy, but because of access to clean syringes, they believe Grayson is healthier than he would have been otherwise.

Aaron may have been here before, but thanks to his little lobbyist in Jefferson City, the third time may be the charm.

"Each year, we talk about death and of course that’s a huge piece of the opioid crisis. But we need to look for glimmers of hope and Grayson is our glimmer of hope," he said.