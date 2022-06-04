County Executive Page to quit 2nd job after Proposition B passes in St. Louis County

The news came just moments after Page delivered his "State of the County" address.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Louis County executive Dr. Sam Page is quitting his other job.

A spokesperson confirms he'll resign his position with Western Anesthesiology Associates. This comes one day after voters passed "Proposition B," which bans the county executive from having an outside job.

He made no mention he was leaving his anesthesiology job. Instead, he focused on things like COVID, saying he's cautiously optimistic the worst of the pandemic is behind us.

He also talked about fighting crime and creating jobs.

Another priority is improving streets, including a busy "one point seven" mile stretch of Airport Road that runs through Berkeley and Ferguson.

This will be much more than a repaving project. Deteriorated sidewalks and curbs will be removed and replaced, new traffic signals installed, and 60 wheelchair-accessible ramps built.