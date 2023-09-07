Crystal Quade announces candidacy for Missouri governor in 2024

She is the first woman and the first Democrat to announce a run for governor in the state.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Crystal Quade, the Democratic leader of the Missouri House of Representatives, is running for Missouri governor.

Quade announced her candidacy in a campaign video released early Sunday morning, which shows her speeding through a roller rink in a full-contact roller derby competition.

Quade is the first woman and the first Democrat to announce a 2024 run for governor in the state. Missouri Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe and Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft are already running in the GOP primary.

Democrats have struggled to gain momentum in recent statewide elections in Missouri, but see hope in nearby states like Kentucky and Kansas where red states have elected Democratic governors.

In Quade's campaign video, she talks about growing up in a blue-collar family, being the first person from her family to graduate high school and working hard to go to college at Missouri State University.

Quade also mentions her work while in office, and what she hopes to accomplish as Missouri's governor.

She makes a jab at Ashcroft in the video, stating he's a "bully" and that he uses fear to "score cheap political points and divide us."

In the video's description, Quade highlights Ashcroft's privilege and Kehoe's wealth.

"My daddy wasn’t a US Senator or Governor," she wrote. "I don’t own a car dealership, or a cattle farm. I’m a mom, a social worker, and a leader who builds bridges to make change."

Kehoe responded to Quade's announcement video on Twitter.

"I never met my dad, and my single mom worked three jobs to raise six kids," he said. 'We had no money. I didn’t make excuses. My siblings and I had to work hard to support my mom and we earned the opportunity to achieve the American Dream. That’s the great thing about our country that the progressive left wants to destroy. Missourians believe success should be rewarded, not mocked. That’s why I’m running for governor — to create opportunities for every Missourian to achieve their own American Dream, so they DON’T have to rely on government."

A statement from Ashcroft's campaign said, "Jay Ashcroft has delivered on his promise to run fair, honest elections, overhaul the state's business services and bring accountability to government. Missourians expressed their approval of these policies by reelecting him with the highest general election vote count in state history. He welcomes Rep. Quade to the race and looks forward to giving Missourians a chance to compare their perspective records and vision for Missouri."

Quade will officially launch her campaign on Monday at an event in Springfield.

The primaries for the gubernatorial race will take place on Aug. 6.