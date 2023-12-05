Cyberstalking task force included in bill going to Gov. Parson for signature

The legislation would create experts to analyze online harassment and strengthen laws to punish offenders.

MISSOURI, USA — State lawmakers tell 5 On Your Side that a bill which includes a long-efforted task force examining cyberstalking is heading to Missouri Governor Mike Parson’s desk for signature.

The task force was the result of the I-Team’s reporting of Robert Merkle, who has twice confessed to crimes ranging from harassment to cyberstalking multiple women across the country.

The task force was added to an existing piece of legislation, which would bring law enforcement, victim advocates, victims of stalking themselves and forensic investigators together to stay ahead of technology which suspects can use to threaten others.

“I'm just over the moon,” State Sen. Tracy McCreery, democrat who represents the 24th Senatorial District in St. Louis County, said. “We really, really need to get a task force of experts together, so we can figure out a way to make sure that our state laws are adequately protecting victims, and then, on the other end of these crimes we want to make sure that we're doing everything possible to make sure that victims and survivors of these crimes are being supported properly.”

Retired State Sen. Jill Schuppe authored similar legislation last year, but it wasn’t passed before the session ended. McCreery said this bill received bipartisan support in the Senate.

If Gov. Parson signs the bill, the task force could form as early as late August. Victims tell the I-Team they’re relieved to see progress, with some who said they didn’t feel they were adequately heard.

As for Merkle, he remains in custody. He has two court dates in June. One hearing will be in federal court for sentencing after he pleaded guilty to federal charges in March. A second hearing is for a pending case in St. Louis County.

