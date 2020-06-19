'It's not a done deal at all' | What's next in the DACA fight

The court didn't rule on whether DACA is good or bad. It ruled on the procedure the Trump administration tried to use to end it, which means the fight isn't over

ST. LOUIS — The Supreme Court's ruling on DACA means 650,000 young people brought as undocumented immigrants to the United States when they were children can stay, at least for now.

"I didn't expect it go this way," Maryland Heights resident and DACA recipient Areli Munoz-Reyes said.

The ruling came as a surprise for some of them and many in Washington, D.C.

"I just have to say it's been a pretty disappointing week at the United States Supreme Court because you have a lot of legislation that's happening over there," said Sen. Josh Hawley R-Mo.

5 On Your Side political analyst Anita Manion said the ruling is a blow to President Donald Trump.

"He's touted appointing two very conservative Supreme Court justices, and so I think that made a lot of spectators, DACA recipients, lots of folks think this decision would go in the administration's favor," said Manion, who is an assistant professor of political science at the University of Missouri - St. Louis.

But the court didn't rule on whether DACA is good or bad. It ruled on the procedure the Trump administration tried to use to end it, she said, and that means the fight isn't over.

"It's not a done deal at all. It's, I would say, a reprieve," Manion said.

While the Trump administration could go through the court again, Manion said any immigration reform would be more binding as a law by Congress.

"It sort of leaves the whole DACA question in limbo, and sooner or later Congress is going to have to do its job and resolve this issue," Hawley said.

The November election could be key to what happens next.

"If President Trump wins, and if he's able to get majorities in the House and Senate, then they could pass legislation to make this more permanent, that could overhaul immigration," Manion said. "And the same thing, if Joe Biden would win and they could get majorities in the House and Senate, they could try to do something."

As the future of DACA recipients waits in the balance.