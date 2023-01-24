Sources: Dan Isom to step down as interim public safety director in St. Louis, deputy fire chief to replace him

Isom has served as the interim public safety director for two years. He plans to work for Ameren.

ST. LOUIS — Interim Public Safety Director Dan Isom is stepping down after two years at the helm of arguably one of the city’s most important departments.

The former chief of the St. Louis Police Department is heading to Ameren next month to become the vice president of safety, security and crisis management, according to multiple sources familiar with the move.

Mayor Tishaura Jones is expected to announce Tuesday that veteran Deputy Fire Chief and Fire Marshal Charles Coyle will become her next interim public safety director, according to the sources.

Jones is expected to conduct a national search for a permanent hire for the position – which is a mayoral appointee.

Isom's last day will be Feb. 11, and Coyle will begin Feb. 13, according to the sources.

Isom’s departure comes just weeks after he hired Robert Tracy as the city’s new police chief. Tracy is the first external chief the department has ever seen in its more than 150-year history.

In addition to the police department, the city’s fire department, corrections division, the Office of Violence Prevention and 911 dispatch all report to the public safety director.

When Isom first arrived, the locks on jail cells weren’t working, allowing detainees to wander out of their cells as they wished and led to multiple riots that made national news.

Isom also hired Jennifer Clemons-Abdullah to be the city’s corrections commissioner. In 2022, she told the I-Team the mayor’s office has invested millions to fix the downtown jail – including the locks.

Isom also promised to combine police, fire and EMS dispatchers under one roof and under one system to help reduce extraordinarily long call wait times. He said it would take three months.

That was in 2021, and it still hasn’t happened.

However, police and fire leaders have signed a contract to be on the same dispatching system.

This is the second time Isom is leaving a public service position for the city. He was a St. Louis police officer for 25 years -- the last five of which as its chief.

He took a leave of absence from his job as Executive Director of REJIS -- the Regional Justice Information Service -- to work for the Jones administration.

It's unclear why is not returning to that post.

Coyle comes to the job with 45 years working for the city’s fire department under his belt.

He won a $350,000 settlement from the city in 2011 after he filed a lawsuit, claiming he was passed over for the fire chief’s job in favor of a white subordinate in 2007, according to 5 On Your Side’s news partners at The St. Louis American.

That subordinate was Dennis Jenkerson – who remains the city’s fire chief.

Jenkerson and Tracy will now report to Coyle.