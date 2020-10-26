Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris to visit Arizona

Her visit will come the same day that President Donald Trump is expected to hold two rallies in Bullhead City and Goodyear.

PHOENIX — Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris will make another trip to Arizona ahead of Election Day.

Former Vice President Joe Biden's campaign announced Monday that Harris will travel to Phoenix and Tucson on Wednesday.

Harris will meet with a group of Latina business owners in Tucson before participating in an early vote mobilization event.

In Phoenix, Harris will meet with a group of Black leaders and participate in an early vote mobilization event with Alicia Keys.

Harris had previously visited Arizona for the first time in early October, when she and Biden delivered remarks and embarked on a “Soul of the Nation” bus tour to meet with small business owners and voters in Phoenix and Tempe.

They also visited Yuma and Tucson during that multi-day visit.

The announcement came one day after music icon Cher held a small, socially distanced rally to campaign for Biden and Harris.

THERE’S MORE @SophiaBush, star of ‘One Tree Hill,’ on @uarizona campus in Tucson Monday morning to kick off early vote for @JoeBiden campaign. #12News #BattlegroundAZ — Brahm Resnik (@brahmresnik) October 26, 2020

