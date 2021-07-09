Gov. Abbott says 'not in Texas' to gender-neutral toy aisles

The Governor had some words for California's new gender neutral bill

TEXAS, USA — Gov. Greg Abbott wants Texans to know that there won't be any mandated gender-neutral toy aisles while he's in office.

On Sunday, the governor tweeted a response to California Gov. Gavin Newsom's Assembly Bill 1084, which requires big retailers to maintain gender natural toy sections beginning in 2024. The bill also applies to childcare necessity items such as products for child development.

In the tweet, the governor reiterated the importance of businesses not being controlled by government entities.

"Not in Texas. In Texas, it is businesses - NOT- government - that decide how they display their merchandise," Abbott tweeted.

The governor's comments appear to have struck a nerve for others.

While others agreed with the governor's response:

