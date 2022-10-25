2022 Illinois general election: Voter guide for St. Louis area

Illinois voters can also cast a no-excuse, in-person absentee ballot between Oct. 24 and Nov. 7 at the office of their local election authority or at a location designated for in-person absentee voting.

To vote by mail, absentee ballot requests must be received by your local county clerk’s office by Nov. 3. Completed ballot must be postmarked no later than Election Day and arrive at the election office by Nov. 22.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed legislation mandating every local election authority provide its voters with disabilities an accessible vote-by-mail option starting with the 2022 general election. Now, vote-by-mail ballots can be delivered electronically to voters with print disabilities, which allows them mark and verify their ballots using assistive technology.

Illinois does not require voters to show ID to vote in person. However, if this is your first time voting in a federal election in Illinois, you must follow these federal guidelines .

Polls will be open for in-person voting from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8. If you are in line at closing time, you still have the right to cast your vote. Before you go, make sure to verify your voter registration status and find your designated polling location before Nov. 8 to avoid any unexpected issues.

Governor : Pritzker runs for reelection

Governor J.B. Pritzker faces his first test for reelection after winning a decisive election in 2018. Buoyed by Democratic supermajorities in the General Assembly, the first-term Democrat succeeded in implementing most of his initial campaign pledges. His administration was rocked when the pandemic hit and cornered him with tough decisions, some of which he has since second-guessed.

Coronavirus closures sent the statehouse into remote session for two years. Conservative or libertarian-leaning legislators who balked at the health measures mounted an uprising of rowdy protests in the streets and repetitive lawsuits in the courts. That movement eventually swelled into the de facto grassroots campaign that would carry his Republican challenger, state Senator Darren Bailey, across the primary finish line.

Surges in inflation and crime have also tested the incumbent governor’s favorability ratings, both of which are widely seen as lingering social and economic side effects of the pandemic.

J.B. Pritzker — Democratic incumbent

Incumbent Governor J.B. Pritzker racked up far more legislative wins than losses over his four years in office. The billionaire businessman came to power in 2019 and quickly passed a $15 minimum wage, and legalized sports betting and recreational marijuana, using the tax revenues to fund community improvement projects, more funding for police, and to finance a $46 billion capital infrastructure improvement plan. Pritzker's budgets have expanded state funding for early childhood and K-12 education funding, MAP grants, and social support services for vulnerable populations, and paid down a stack of unpaid bills from roughly $8 billion when he took office to roughly $2 billion now. His administration negotiated new contracts with public sector unions and consolidated police and fire pension funds.

While Pritzker’s agenda sailed through a friendly statehouse, his administration has struggled to parlay legislative prowess into executive execution. Embattled state agencies like the Departments of Children and Family Services and Veterans Affairs continue to suffer from longstanding challenges that plagued Pritzker’s predecessors. His signature campaign pledge, to alter the state constitution to raise taxes on the rich, faltered at the polls in 2020. The same year, he vacated a campaign promise to pass independent maps, giving in to the temptation to shore up his party’s political defenses instead.

The latter half of Pritzker’s term was far more divisive. The pandemic tested his relationships with downstate and suburban Democrats, strained his office’s ability to handle a wave of emergencies, and exposed him to new levels of political vitriol from opponents who scoffed at his public health mandates.

The summer of social unrest and political protest that followed the police killing of George Floyd amplified the political power of the Legislative Black Caucus from mid-2020 into early 2021. Pritzker eagerly ushered their agenda through the House and Senate, wrapping up that effort as the country was convulsing in the throes of upheaval at the Capitol on Jan. 6. The increases in crime and cost of living that followed plunged Pritzker, and Democrats more broadly, into a period of political pain, which was evident in his election-year budget to suspend grocery taxes, freeze gas taxes and boost funding for Illinois State Police.

Later in 2021, Pritzker finally tugged his long-sought climate plan across the finish line. His Clean Energy Jobs Act pledges to wean Illinois’ energy grid off carbon-emitting fossil fuels before a 2035 deadline, creates new state incentives for wind, solar, and nuclear energy plants, and offers rebates for residents who purchase electric vehicles. Pritzker’s environmental manifesto was beset by a myriad of obstacles as rival energy sectors tried to tip the scales against their competitors, and as a wary legislature tip-toed its way around the power companies that were caught wading into a web of corruption scandals with the now-federally indicted former House Speaker Michael Madigan.

Pritzker regained his stride on the stump speaking out against the conservative U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to reverse Roe v. Wade and positioned himself, and Illinois, as a Midwestern bulwark against the religious right’s strategic siege on abortion clinics.

Pritzker's plan for a second term is far less clear than his idealistic aims at the outset of his first campaign. In fact, given multiple opportunities to explain the limits of his political ambition, he has not clearly stated if he will serve out the entirety of a second term in Springfield, only offering that his intention is to do so.

Darren Bailey — Republican candidate

State Senator Darren Bailey, a downstate farmer, won his first seat in the Illinois legislature in 2018. He launched his campaign for a seat in the Illinois House out of protest over the General Assembly’s move to restore the income tax rate back at 4.95%. A handful of Republicans voted for the measure to override former Republican Governor Bruce Rauner’s veto. In mounting his campaign to attack Republicans from the right, he cemented his status in conservative circles as an anti-tax crusader.

Before his ascent to the Illinois legislature, Bailey launched a private Christian school, worked on the family farm, and served on the local school board in Clay County.

Once he arrived in Springfield, Bailey found his voice as a fierce critic of the new incoming Democratic governor J.B. Pritzker, but struggled to pass any bills of significance through the House or the Senate. (He won a seat in the state Senate after serving one term in the House). In fact, in four years in Springfield, Bailey has only passed two bills to the governor’s desk. Legislating can be tough sledding for Republicans in a Democratic-controlled chamber, but almost every one of his Republican colleagues found more success in authoring new laws than he did.

Bailey never appeared to measure his success in attempting to obstruct or criticize what he saw as abuses of power in the executive branch. His most notable claim to political stardom came in April of 2020 when he filed a lawsuit challenging Governor Pritzker’s stay-at-home order. A local Republican judge granted him a temporary victory and released him from the executive order to stay at home, although as an essential worker on a farm, he was already exempt from the order. The specifics didn’t matter. In the eyes of his supporters, he had sparked a righteous rebellion.

When he walked into the courthouse in Clay County, he carried the grievances of his community with him. When he walked out and declared victory against a “dictator” governor, people in the crowd were already calling for him to launch a campaign of his own. The organic calls to run for governor appeared to catch him off guard, but weeks later, when he brought that protest to the steps of the statehouse, he was relishing in the chants from the crowd. The seeds of his statewide campaign were planted, and his allies in the legislature were watering them.

The two-and-a-half years that followed evolved into experiments in political messaging, in building out a campaign of political newcomers and outsiders, and in stoking flames of activism in corners of the state where political clout had long ago atrophied. Bailey cast himself as the underdog fighting upstream against a distant power, and cornered the downstate distrust of the political power amassed in the heavier-populated city of Chicago.

When Republican candidates lined up to run for governor, they jumped into a primary field where Bailey had already cornered the market on anti-Pritzker fervor and religious zeal. He spoke of his political enemies as “evil” influences on the state. His southern twang and regular recitation of the Bible conveyed a certain air of authenticity to his rural neighbors who followed his daily devotional routines on social media, and who, like Bailey, felt an increasingly secularized modern society threatened their Christian culture, individual identity, and very way of life.

Some of those suspicions were overstated and oversold. Bailey and his political allies packed church houses full of voters, many of whom were wary of far-reaching state mandates that might indoctrinate their children with hypersexualized graphic content, or might secretly brainwash them with Marxist ideology concealed in a Trojan horse called “critical race theory.” In their final debate, Pritzker correctly pointed out that state-level learning standards still allow parents or entire school boards to opt students out of the recommended sex education curriculum, and that the university-level legal theories about “critical race theory” are not taught in elementary schools.

However, Bailey and his allies still seized on “culturally responsive teaching” methods adopted by the Illinois State Board of Education, and argued that those standards, which in their draft form encouraged teachers to be more sensitive to how marginalized groups or communities of color might hear stories about eras where their ancestors were left out of power, were somehow akin to the core belief system of critical race theory.

Bailey’s platform is long on suspicion about government and short on specifics about governing. After winning the Republican party nomination, he has muted some of his more conspiratorial leanings that might question election results or the ingredients in a vaccine. He has since attempted to soften or rebrand his political appeal to the more moderate middle. However, Pritzker’s campaign team has continually hammered him for his gaffe in calling for people to “move on and celebrate” in the wake of a mass shooting in Highland Park mass shooting, or has repeatedly reminded voters of his preference to ban abortion with no exceptions for rape or incest.

Bailey’s plan for the future of Illinois is hard, if not impossible, to discern. His proposals call for a vague “zero-based budget,” which he contends will yield the state billions of dollars in savings. However, during his time in the legislature, including three posts on Senate appropriations committees, Bailey has yet to outline specific line items in the state budget where he would make cuts. He also has failed to explain how state agencies can possibly manage to start their budgets at zero dollars when they have obvious overhead expenses that go far beyond salaries, and include factors like court-ordered services that they are legally obligated to provide.

In the closing weeks of his campaign, he has floated proposals to cut state education funding, which experts and policymakers in both parties say would directly drive property taxes higher.

Bailey says he would repeal the SAFE-T Act, but claims he would still be open to some unspecified aspects of bail reform. He claims he wouldn’t necessarily possess enough political capital to enact abortion restrictions, but also makes no promises he would protect abortion access. His campaign website pledges to maintain his anti-abortion stance “as Governor,” though he could not articulate how he would accomplish that during two televised debates.

Scott Schluter — Libertarian candidate

Schluter is a diesel technician and a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He says the Air Force inspired his political activism. He wants to limit the "cesspool" of Illinois politics.