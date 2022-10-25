2022 Missouri general election: Voter guide for St. Louis area

Here's what you need to know about the hot races on Missouri's ballot.

Missouri voters can cast a no-excuse, in-person absentee ballot between Oct. 25 and Nov. 7 at a location designated by their local election authority. Voters must show a government-issued photo ID.

Mailed or faxed absentee ballot requests must be received by your county clerk’s office by 5 p.m. Oct. 26. Completed ballots must be received by your local election authority on Election Day.

As part of its 2022 LyftUp Voting Access Program, Lyft announced it would offer free and discounted rides across the country on Election Day.

To cast your ballot on Election Day, Missouri law now requires you to show an acceptable form of photo identification . If you’re a registered voter but don’t bring a photo ID with you, you may cast a provisional ballot instead. Provisional ballots will be only counted if you return later that day with an ID or if election officials verify your signature.

Polls will be open for in-person voting from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8. Before you go, make sure to verify your voter registration status and find your designated polling location before Nov. 8 to avoid any unexpected issues.

Voters in Missouri are picking a new U.S. Senator and weighing in on recreational marijuana. This is also an important election in St. Louis County and the City of St. Louis, where leaders are hoping for a large midterm turnout.

Personal fitness trainer Jonathan Dine will represent the Libertarian Party on the ballot in Missouri’s Senate race, although his campaign appears dormant. Dine previously ran and lost with 6% of the vote in 2012 and 2% of the vote in 2016. He hasn’t publicly posted anything to his social media pages in years, and a campaign website for him appears to be inactive.

Paul Venable will represent the Constitutional Party on the ballot in Missouri’s Senate race. Venable previously ran for Secretary of State in 2020 and lost with 0.4% of the vote. His campaign website includes 19th-century quotes about American history, and calls for “defining the press” with “decency standards.”

Federal election records show Busch Valentine raised more than $1.3 million for her campaign, in addition to $6.3 million she spent funding her own race.

Valentine has attacked her Republican rival for his previous votes in the Missouri legislature to allow the sale of farmland to Chinese-owned companies, claiming it puts national security at risk.

Valentine has called for a ban on assault weapons and ending the Senate filibuster to codify abortion protections into federal law. On health care, she said she thinks “the public option might be a possibility,” but added “the only way we can keep expenses down is if we start keeping people healthy.”

However, as a soft-spoken, first-time candidate, Valentine hasn’t run an error-free campaign. At times, she has struggled to clearly communicate her stances on key issues, or later had to clarify what she meant to say. She appeared to need help understanding the ramifications of the U.S. Supreme Court’s controversial ruling in Citizens’ United during a primary campaign event, and gave a confusing answer to questions about gender curriculum in classrooms.

Valentine regularly met with voters in town hall or roundtable forums and in open meetings across the state. She sat down for an interview with KSDK as she traveled through traditionally Republican-leaning rural counties in an RV. En route from St. Charles to Hannibal, she opened up about her encounters with grief, tragedy, and personal loss. Her first husband died and left her with six children. One of her sons later died in a drug overdose. Her campaign says those experiences galvanized her opposition to opioid addiction, and help her relate to voters.

Valentine, a registered nurse who remarried after she was widowed, has been a prolific donor to Democratic political campaigns for several years. Her wealth comes from the Anheuser-Busch family fortune, a subject that has been widely panned and criticized by her GOP rival.

Valentine appeared on stage at one debate in the general election with other lesser-known third party candidates, but her Republican opponent was absent. She declined to agree to the terms of another debate with him, ending in a race for the U.S. Senate where the two major party candidates won’t appear on stage to debate their contrasting ideas. The result has been a barrage of negative ads in a push to influence voters’ opinions of their opponents.

Trudy Busch Valentine won the Democratic party nomination to run for the open Senate seat this fall, defeating populist military veteran Lucas Kunce and progressive activist Spencer Toder in the primary race.

Schmitt’s critics have included traditional conservatives like former Senator Jack Danforth , and John Wood, a former attorney in the Bush White House who briefly entertained a third party bid for the Senate. Wood ultimately dropped out and returned to his post on the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6 Attack on the United States Capitol.

Schmitt’s term as Attorney General included significant rightward shifts on the state’s laws pertaining to guns and abortion. His office is currently fighting local and federal law enforcement agencies in court , defending the state’s controversial "Second Amendment Preservation Act" against police claims that it makes their jobs harder in the pursuit of suspects who used a firearm in the commission of a crime. He also enacted the state’s abortion ban on the same day the U.S. Supreme Court reversed Roe v Wade in the Dobbs decision.

Despite avoiding forums where he’d likely face questions about his policy positions, Schmitt still managed to garner significant "earned media" attention through lawsuits filed from his perch as the state’s top legal officer. As Attorney General, Schmitt has sued the Biden administration to block his plan to forgive student loan debts for lower-income and middle-class wage earners, sued local school districts to persuade a judge to block their pandemic safety protocols, subpoenaed schools to investigate portions of their curriculum , filed public records requests seeking records from journalism professors and students pertaining to fact checks, and appealed a court’s decision to throw out his lawsuit against the country China for lack of jurisdiction.

Over the course of his general election campaign, Schmitt has refused to debate his Democratic opponent and has largely avoided questions from reporters or voters in open events, opting instead for the friendly questions and reassuring support of cable news commentators and opinion hosts. Schmitt has firmly embraced an endorsement from former President Donald Trump, and trained his focus on highlighting his opponent’s privileged upbringing to paint her as out of touch with working class struggles during a period of heightened inflation.

Attorney General Eric Schmitt won the Republican nomination to run for the open Senate seat in an August primary, besting former Governor Eric Greitens, Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler, and a number of other candidates.

Republicans nominated Attorney General Eric Schmitt out of a crowded field of primary contenders, and Democrats selected longtime party donor Trudy Busch Valentine to represent their party.

U.S. Senator Roy Blunt’s decision to retire at the end of his term created an opening for a spate of new candidates to run for the seat. Missouri is one of only seven states in the nation without an incumbent running for re-election in the Senate.

U.S. House : Three congressional districts to watch

The congressional districts around St. Louis are Missouri's 1st Congressional District, Missouri's 2nd Congressional District and Missouri's 3rd Congressional District. This is the first election with new district lines in Missouri, following the 2020 Census.

Missouri's 1st Congressional District

Republicans in the Missouri House and Senate drew new boundaries around the First Congressional District, but the partisan makeup of the voters living in it remains roughly the same. Due to the volume of Democratic-leaning voters living in this district, a Democratic win is widely expected in November.

Cori Bush – Democrat incumbent

Freshman U.S. Representative Cori Bush was elected to serve the 1st Congressional District in 2020, pulling off a political upset and toppling the Clay family dynasty that represented St. Louis in Congress for half a century. She will face voters for the first time as an incumbent.

Bush, a Ferguson activist, has formed political alliances with a progressive group of Democratic women in Congress, and refers to herself as a “politivist,” or a politician activist. Her campaign touts accomplishments that include pushing the Environmental Protection Agency to clean up radioactive waste near a St. Louis County creek, pushing for climate change action and standing against evictions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

She garnered nearly 70% of the vote in the Democratic primary, handily beating out state Sen. Steve Roberts, who hedged his campaign on the idea that Bush, a vocal advocate for defunding the police and moving money to social services and mental health programs, is too liberal even for heavily Democratic St. Louis.

Bush's style of amplifying the voices of protesters in the halls of Congress has rubbed some politicians the wrong way, and yet has resonated with some grassroots activists in her district.

Andrew Jones Jr. – Republican candidate

Andrew Jones serves as the Executive Vice President of Business Development and Marketing at Southwest Electric.

He was born in Cairo, Illinois, and raised in East St. Louis, according to his campaign website. He currently lives in St. Louis' Botanical Heights neighborhood.

Jones has a Bachelor of Science in Economics degree and a minor in Business Administration from Lincoln University, a master's in International Business from Webster University and an MBA from Washington University's Olin School of Business.

Jones describes himself as a business leader rather than a politician. He is anti-abortion and pro-Israel, according to his campaign website, and his other key issues include conservative fiscal policy, increased funding for police and parental rights in education.

George Zsidisin – Libertarian candidate

George Zsidisin is the John W. Barriger III Professor and Director of the Supply Chain Risk and Resilience Research Institute at the University of Missouri – St. Louis.

He is a graduate of Arizona State University, where he received a doctorate in business administration. In addition, he holds a master's degree from Northern Arizona University and a bachelor's from New Jersey City University.

According to UMSL's website, he is one of the world's leading scholars on supply chain risk, disruptions, and commodity price volatility management. He has published more than 80 research and practitioner articles and seven books on the subject.

A campaign website for Zsidisn appears to be inactive.

Missouri's 2nd Congressional District

This second congressional district now covers areas south and west of the greater St. Louis area, touching St. Charles, St. Louis, Warren and Franklin counties. What was once a toss-up district now includes more reliably Republican voters. Republican Ann Wagner has been in office since 2013.

Ann Wagner – Republican incumbent

Incumbent Ann Wagner is fighting to keep her seat in the House. The Ballwin, Missouri, native has held the office since 2013 and currently serves as vice ranking member on the Financial Services and Foreign Affairs committees. She has worked in the Republican Party and on GOP campaigns since the 1990s. She also served as U.S. Ambassador to Luxemburg under former President George W. Bush.

In office, Wagner has voted along party lines on the big issues, including voting against both impeachments of former President Donald Trump. However, she did break with the GOP majority on a vote to protect interracial and same-sex marriage earlier this year.

Trish Gunby – Democratic candidate

Democratic candidate Trish Gunby currently serves in the Missouri State House of Representatives. Gunby has represented Missouri’s 99th District, which includes Manchester, Twin Oaks and Valley Park, since 2019. She helped organized a district-wide kids voting program at Parkway Schools, was the co-leader of the West County Community Action Network’s Voting Rights Team and served as board secretary for Women’s Voices Raised for Social Justice. Prior to politics, Gunby worked in project management for Citicorp and Purina.

Bill Slantz – Libertarian candidate

Bill Slantz is the Libertarian candidate fighting to take Wagner’s seat in the House. In 1997, he founded W.G. Slantz Company, which offers performance rights advice to music performers. According to his campaign website, Slantz believes in limited government and that no group, government or individual should be allowed to dictate or direct the life of another. If elected, his campaign website said he would immediately propose legislation dissolving the U.S. departments of Health and Human Services, Labor and Homeland Security.

Missouri's 3rd Congressional District

Cities in the new 3rd District map include St. Charles, parts of O’Fallon, Jefferson City, and parts of Lake Ozark, and parts of Columbia. Sections of Franklin, Lincoln and Warren counties that used to be in the 3rd District are now a part of the 2nd District. Once represented by Dick Gephardt, Missouri’s Third District leaned Democratic for decades until U.S. Rep. Luetkemeyer’s election in 2004. In 2020, voters in the district voted for former President Donald Trump by 67%.

Blaine Luetkemeyer – Republican incumbent

Blaine Luetkemeyer is seeking his seventh term in office, having represented the 3rd Congressional District since 2009. He previously served on the Missouri House of Representatives. He is a member of the House Financial Services Committee and Ranking Member on the Subcommittee on Consumer Protection and Financial Institutions and the House Committee on Small Business.

Before the U.S. House, he served as Missouri Tourism Director. He is from Jefferson City and operates a farm.

The congressman is campaigning on job creation, cutting taxes and federal spending, and energy independence. In 2019, the U.S. House voted to re-impose net neutrality rules. Luetkemeyer voted against this regulation. Luetkemeyer twice voted against impeaching former President Donald Trump.

According to his campaign website, Luetkemeyer is strongly anti-abortion and supports second amendment rights.

Bethany Mann – Democratic candidate

Bethany Mann is a technology specialist who provides instruments, research and development, and education to various labs for research or regulatory compliance.

Mann was born in Foristell and currently lives in Brentwood, according to her campaign website. She received a bachelor's in chemistry from the University of Illinois and started her career as an intern with the Environmental Protection Agency.