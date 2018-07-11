ST. LOUIS — Tuesday night a red wave swept over Missouri, pushing out Democrat Sen. Claire McCaskill and bringing in Republican challenger Josh Hawley.

Hawley—who’s the current Attorney General of Missouri—had 51 percent of the vote and received 144,355 more votes than McCaskill.

When breaking down the numbers between the 2016 general election and the 2018 midterms, two things are clear—red counties got redder and blue counties got bluer.

The side-by-side interactive graphic below breaks down how Missourians voted for 2016 Senate candidates Republican Roy Blunt and Democrat Jason Kander versus how they voted for 2018 candidates Hawley and McCaskill.

Overall, Missouri became noticeably redder since Pres. Trump took office and Sen. Blunt won re-election in 2016.

The map below shows how counties voted when comparing different demographics, like income, age and employment rates.

St. Louis City was on its own 2018 midterms island because of how blue it voted.

City voters on average were markedly different from all other counties in the state. It’s the bluest part of Missouri with 85 percent voting for McCaskill.

