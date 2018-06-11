ST. LOUIS — While it may be hard to believe, 728 days have passed the 2016 presidential election between then-Republican candidate Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton. In the near two years since then, the stage has been set for Tuesday, the attention-getting midterm elections. Luckily, the pressure placed on the results of the day can be relieved with freebies all around the St. Louis area — and all you have to do is vote.

Throughout Tuesday, a large number of restaurants, bars, breweries and other businesses in the St. Louis metropolitan area will be providing incentives for heading to the polls. (But, we don't need an incentive to vote, right?) While the list below specifically applies to eateries and the like, it should be noted both Uber, Lyft and Lime will be offering several discounts to head to the polls.

Uber : Riders will be offered $10 off a single ride to the polls on the most affordable Uber option available (Express POOL, POOL or UberX, in that order). Use coupon code VOTE2018 in the app to apply the discount.

: Riders will be offered $10 off a single ride to the polls on the most affordable Uber option available (Express POOL, POOL or UberX, in that order). Use coupon code in the app to apply the discount. Lyft : The ride-sharing service will be offering either 50 percent or up to $5 off all rides across the country throughout the day. Unlike Uber, the discount applies to rides beyond just a ride to polling places. To receive the discount, enter your zip code on BuzzFeed, a partner of Lyft.

: The ride-sharing service will be offering either 50 percent or up to $5 off all rides across the country throughout the day. Unlike Uber, the discount applies to rides beyond just a ride to polling places. To receive the discount, enter your zip code on BuzzFeed, a partner of Lyft. Lime: Whether it's a bike or a scooter, Lime will be offering free rides to and from polling locations for up to 30 minutes in St. Louis. To apply the freebie, enter code LIME2VOTE18 in the Lime app. Per their website, all current and past riders will receive an email with the free code, as well.

Now that you've cast your ballot, the natural next step is to apply your freedom in the form of free food, free drink, and free entertainment. Below, we have compiled a list of the free things you can find around the city and county.

Food and Drink

West End Grill and Pub : Free dessert will be available with the purchase of a dinner with an 'I Voted' sticker.

: Free dessert will be available with the purchase of a dinner with an 'I Voted' sticker. The Monocle : Both voters and non-voters will get a free bologna and grilled cheese sandwich, paired with an Under Lager.

: Both voters and non-voters will get a free bologna and grilled cheese sandwich, paired with an Under Lager. Broadway Oyster Bar : A downtown St. Louis staple, patrons can get $5 off their check with the presentation of their sticker(s).

: A downtown St. Louis staple, patrons can get $5 off their check with the presentation of their sticker(s). Shake Shack : Visit the Central West End location to receive a free order of fries with any purchase, both in-store and through their app. If ordering online, use code IVOTED .

: Visit the Central West End location to receive a free order of fries with any purchase, both in-store and through their app. If ordering online, use code . Potbelly Sandwich Shop : Whether or not you voted, Potbelly customers will be able to get a free cookie with the purchase any item through Wednesday.

: Whether or not you voted, Potbelly customers will be able to get a free cookie with the purchase any item through Wednesday. Kitchen House Coffee : Anyone who brings their sticker with them will have a 10% discount applied to their bill.

: Anyone who brings their sticker with them will have a 10% discount applied to their bill. Alpha Brewing Company: Arguably the most specific, albeit biggest, giveaway on this list, voters can receive free beer from 5 to 7 p.m. — under a few conditions. Like most of the above, a sticker is required for the free booze, otherwise "you can pay or leave," the brewery said. You can stick around until 8 p.m., but you must consume just one beer at a time; no chugging allowed.

Etc.

Missouri Botanical Garden : Visitors to the garden will be offered half-price admission with a sticker.

: Visitors to the garden will be offered half-price admission with a sticker. Left Bank Books : Anyone who wears their stickers into the bookstore will receive a 20% discount on their total order.

: Anyone who wears their stickers into the bookstore will receive a 20% discount on their total order. St. Louis Strings : Customers who sport their stickers will be given 10% off their total.

: Customers who sport their stickers will be given 10% off their total. Upper Limits Indoor Rock Climbing Gym: Free, all-day passes will be handed out to those who present a sticker upon admittance.

If you know of a freebie in the St. Louis metropolitan area throughout the day that is not on this list, send an email to jhulsey@ksdk.com.

