MISSOURI — The Associated Press projected Proposition D, a proposition that would increase the gas tax from 17 cents to 27 cents among other changes, was rejected by Missouri voters Tuesday night.

Proposition D had three parts: a gasoline tax increase for the first time since 1996, a tax exemption on the value of Olympic, Paralympic and Special Olympic medals, and a proposal to create a fund to reduce highway bottlenecks that delay movement of freight through Missouri. With more than half of the precincts reporting, the no votes were ahead by more than 10 percent.

The complex proposition was the subject of a lawsuit by state Rep. Mike Moon, a Republican from Ash Grove who believes there are too many parts involved in the measure and that tax breaks for sports medals has nothing to do with paying for Missouri highways.

The proposed gas tax increase would have generated $288 million annually for the highway patrol and $123 million annually for local municipalities to use for road maintenance.

