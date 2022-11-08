Republican Blaine Luetkemeyer wins 7th term in U.S. House in Missouri's 3rd District

Luetkemeyer defeated Democrat Bethany Mann to represent the district that consists of St. Charles, Jefferson City, and parts of Lake Ozark, Columbia and O’Fallon.

MISSOURI, USA — Republican Blaine Luetkemeyer won his seventh term in office representing the 3rd Congressional District in the U.S. House.

He defeated Democrat Bethany Mann to represent the district that consists of St. Charles, Jefferson City, and parts of Lake Ozark, Columbia and O’Fallon.

Luetkemeyer previously served on the Missouri House of Representatives. He is a member of the House Financial Services Committee and Ranking Member on the Subcommittee on Consumer Protection and Financial Institutions and the House Committee on Small Business.

Before the U.S. House, he served as Missouri's Tourism Director. He is from Jefferson City and operates a farm.

The congressman campaigned on job creation, cutting taxes and federal spending and energy independence. In 2019, the U.S. House voted to re-impose net neutrality rules. Luetkemeyer voted against this regulation. Luetkemeyer twice voted against impeaching former President Donald Trump.