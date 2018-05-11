ST. LOUIS — St. Louis voters who experience a problem at the polls Tuesday will be able to call in their complaints.

The City of St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office has established a Voter Fraud Complaint Line for residents to call if they suspect potential criminal activity related to the election.

“Free and fair elections are at the core of our democracy,” said Circuit Attorney Kimberly M. Gardner. “Our community has a right to demand integrity in the process, and I am committed to doing my part to safeguard our elections and the democratic process.”

There are several phone numbers St. Louisans and Missourians can call Tuesday if they encounter a problem. Here’s the list of phone numbers and which one you should call for certain issues:

Problems with voting machines, insufficient ballots and individual conduct in polling places by election officials: Call the St. Louis City Board of Elections at (314) 622-4336

Suspect potential criminal activity relating to the election: Call the Circuit Attorney’s Office at (314) 641-8233 or the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department at (314) 231-1212

Conduct of individual candidates, campaigns or initiative drives: Call the Missouri Ethic’s Commission at (573) 751-2020

Questions about Missouri’s election laws: Call the Missouri Secretary of State at (573) 751-4936

If you encounter any problems at the polls, you can also contact 5 On Your Side at (314) 444-5125, ksdk-desk@ksdk.com or on Facebook.

