Analysis: Ward-by-ward breakdown shows how Cori Bush, Kim Gardner, Tishaura Jones won Tuesday's primaries

A ward-by-ward breakdown of St. Louis shows victory trends for the Congressional seat, Circuit Attorney's office and Treasurer's race

ST. LOUIS — Cori Bush was not north St. Louis’ candidate.

Kim Gardner was, but she wasn’t south city’s pick.

And Tishaura Jones dominated nearly the entire city.

Those are among the findings from a ward-by-ward breakdown from the Board of Elections about each woman, who pulled off victories in their respective primaries.

They stood together Wednesday declaring Black girl magic pushed them into office.

Bush toppled longtime U.S. Rep. Lacy Clay. Gardner won a second term over opponent Mary Pat Carl. And Tishaura Jones beat Jeffrey Boyd to remain the city’s Treasurer.

The data shows that the city’s north city wards, which are predominantly Black, had the lowest voter turnout average at about 31.4%.

Central and south city wards had about 43% turnout.

Overall, the city saw about a 40% turnout, with 76,555 votes cast out of 193,004 registered voters.

The city’s 16th ward, the predominantly white St. Louis Hills neighborhood, had the highest turnout with about 55%. The 20th ward, which includes the Dutchtown, Gravois Park, Marine Villa and Mount Pleasant neighborhoods on the city's south side, had the lowest turnout with about 29%.

The data also gives a glimpse into how each woman fared.

Cori Bush:

Bush’s victory made national headlines after she wrestled away the 1st Congressional District from the Clay family dynasty, which had held it for 50 years.

A closer look at the city’s numbers show north St. Louis remained loyal to Clay.

Clay won 10 of the 11 north St. Louis wards with totals ranging from 50% to 61% of the vote.

But Bush clobbered Clay in the wards south of Highway 40, where voter turnout was higher.

Wards in the city’s Tower Grove and Shaw neighborhoods went to Bush.

For example, the 15th ward, which includes the Tower Grove East and Tower Grove South neighborhoods, turnout was 47%. Bush got 72% of the vote.

The congressional district also spans into St. Louis County, where precincts reflect trends among voters.

Clay got the majority of votes in 304 of the 507 county precincts in the congressional district. His lead over Bush was the greatest in precincts within the townships of North County, particularly Ferguson, Norwood, Spanish Lake, and Normandy.

Bush received the majority of votes in Hadley, Jefferson, and Maryland Heights townships. Clay's lead over Bush in other central corridor townships like Clayton, Midland, and Creve Coeur was narrower than in townships to the north and south.

Kim Gardner:

Gardner told reporters she won a second term “against all odds,” but the data shows the odds were heavily in her favor in north St. Louis.

She won 19 out of the city’s 28 wards.

In 10 of the city's 11 north city wards, she won 85% of the vote or more in each.

The city’s 21st ward, which includes the College Hill, Kingsway East, North Riverfront, O'Fallon and Penrose neighborhoods, was her best.

There, she garnered about 95% of the vote.

Her opponent Mary Pat Carl did not win any north city wards, but won eight out of the 13 south St. Louis wards.

Tishaura Jones:

Jones beat her opponent Jeffrey Boyd in 24 out of the city’s 28 wards.

She garnered about 72% of the vote in the city’s 1st and 19th wards on the north side as well as the 15th ward -- where Bush fared well among Tower Grove East and Tower Grove South voters.

Her highest total, 77%, came from the city’s 26th ward, which is north of Forest Park in the Skinker DeBaliviere area. It includes the Academy, DeBaliviere Place, Hamilton Heights, Kingsway West, Skinker DeBaliviere and West End neighborhoods.

The four wards who voted for Boyd were concentrated in south St. Louis, and included the 16th ward in St. Louis Hills, the 12th and 13th wards around the Carondolet Park area and the 23rd ward in the North Hampton neighborhood.