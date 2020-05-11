'Count every vote' | St. Louis protesters organize as Trump team files legal challenges to vote counting around country

"We planned in case it was needed," protester Judy Clifford said, adding "and obviously with the way things have gone in the last 24 hours, it was much needed."

ST. LOUIS — Protesters came with a message printed in all caps on their signs: "count every vote."

"It is a fundamental part of our democracy that every vote is counted," Sarah Hainline said.

Sarah and Micah Hainline joined dozens of other protesters just hours after the Trump campaign filed new lawsuits as vote tallying continues in several key states.

"It isn't unexpected, but it is horrific given our democracy. It's a time when every American has to stand up," Micah Hainline said.

Organized by Resist STL, the event was weeks in the making.

"I had been seeing notices about this since well before the election. We planned in case it was needed," Judy Clifford said, adding "and obviously with the way things have gone in the last 24 hours, it was much needed."

Representative-elect Cori Bush (D) revved up the crowd less than 24 hours after she secured her first term in Missouri's 1st Congressional House District.

"You thought that we had a fight before? That was us getting ready," she said.

And as the vote tabulations move forward, so did the Wednesday night rally. Briefly blocking traffic on Market Street, the crowd marched to the Thomas F. Eagleton United States Courthouse since this election could be decided in the legal system.

"I believe in democracy, and I feel like our country is really at a dangerous crossroads," Clifford said.

Organizers say the protest was about more than demonstration, it was about action. At the Eagleton courthouse, they broke into small groups to plan their next steps.