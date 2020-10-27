Democrats split on St. Louis' Prop D

Some argue Prop D will force elected leaders to earn a majority of votes, others worry it will disenfranchise some voters

ST. LOUIS — Democrats in the City of St. Louis are split on Proposition D.

Ballot language:

"Shall the City of St. Louis adopt an ordinance to:

* establish an open, non-partisan system for elections to the offices of Mayor, Comptroller, President of the Board of Aldermen, and Alderman

* enable voters to choose all the candidates they wish in the open, non-partisan primary

* allow the top two candidates to then compete in a runoff general election?"

What does it mean?

Proposition D would establish non-partisan elections for the offices of mayor, comptroller, the board of alderman president and the board of aldermen.

Under the system, candidates from all parties would appear together on the primary ballot, and voters could vote for as many candidates on the ballot as they want regardless of party. The top two candidates from the primary would face each other in the general election, regardless of their political party.

St. Louis skews strongly Democratic, and so the winner of the Democratic primary generally goes on to win the general election. Proponents of Proposition D say allowing non-partisan elections will give voters the chance to choose who they think is the best fit for the job instead of simply voting along party lines.

For example, under this system, St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson would have faced fellow Democrat and city treasurer Tishaura Jones in the 2017 mayoral election, possibly leading to a different result.

"We need to have a top two runoff," said Jones who is supporting Prop D's passage. "Partisan primaries, at least the way our system is currently setup, allows for spoiler candidates - people who are in the race that are there just to take votes away from other people...that's what we saw happen in 2017," she said.

Another city Democrat, Board President Lewis Reed, is speaking out against Prop D.



Reed points out that what Prop D is proposing is known as "approval voting" and not "rank choice" voting which allows voters to rank candidates according to their preference.

Reed says one reason he opposes Prop D is the out-of-state money behind the petition that but it on the ballot.

"Why don't they put it in their city first?" Reed asked.

Democratic Alderwoman Cara Spencer, who is also a candidate for the 2021 mayoral race, is somewhere in the middle on Prop D.

Spencer said she will reluctantly vote for Prop D because she supports a run-off system, but believes the system needs improvements because as it is currently structured Spencer worries Prop D could shut out voters who don't fully understand the new system.

"If you have multiple candidates that are speaking to a population who may not understand that they have more than one vote they can cast they may continue to split that vote," said Spencer.

Mayor Krewson's spokesperson Jacob Long says she is not opposed to a run-off style election and is "confident in her accomplishments in office and believes voters will remember that at the polls."

"However mayor does not support the approval voting process, allowing people to select as many candidates as there may be on the ballot, which doesn’t even equate to voting. She also thinks it will weaken the local Democratic party," said Long.