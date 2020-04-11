Republican Jay Ashcroft wins reelection as Missouri Sec. of State, AP projects

Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft won a second term Tuesday night, defeating Democratic challenger Yinka Faleti in the general election

Ashcroft ran on a platform prioritizing job creation, saving taxpayer dollars by eliminating waste in his office's budget, and promoting fair elections through clear ballot language, ensuring election security and tightening voter ID requirements.

Ashcroft defeated Faleti, a graduate of Washington University Law School who stepped down as the director of Forward Through Ferguson in order to run for secretary of state. Forward Through Ferguson is the non-profit successor to the Ferguson Commission.

The Missouri Secretary of State is responsible for state documents and state elections, among other responsibilities.

“The Office of the Secretary of State has many diverse responsibilities, all linked by the common theme of information,” according to the Secretary of State’s website. “The office is responsible for collecting, compiling, storing and publishing a variety of state documents. The Secretary of State, as keeper of the Great Seal of the State of Missouri, authenticates official acts of the governor. In addition, the Secretary of State serves as the chief elections official in Missouri.”

Ashcroft, 47, took office after winning in 2016. It is the only position he has held in his political career.

In his first term, he oversaw the various coronavirus-related changes to the 2020 election. Earlier in his term, he oversaw an investigation into then-Attorney General Josh Hawley after allegations Hawley misused public funds in his successful U.S. Senate run.

He is the son of politician John Ashcroft, the 50th governor of Missouri, who went on to serve as U.S. Senator and U.S. Attorney General.