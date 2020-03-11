Use your 'I Voted' sticker for deals in the St. Louis area

Here is a list of restaurants and shops offering deals for Election Day

ST. LOUIS — After months of anticipation, Election Day is finally here.

Several St. Louis area restaurants are offering deals and freebies to anyone who has voted. All you have to do is bring in your “I Voted” sticker.

Here is a list of restaurants offering deals for Election Day:

Chicken Out Chicken

“Let’s see those stickers at the COOP!”

At Chicken Out Chicken, bring in your sticker on Election Day for 20% off your meal and use code VOTE for online ordering.

Click here to place an order.

Sugarfire Smoke House

"Mike doesn’t always vote, but when he does he votes for smoked turkey legs."

At Sugarfire, bring your sticker and get 20% off your meal.

Click here to place an order.

Hi-Pointe Drive-In

"Our vote is always for burgers and fries!"

At Hi-Pointe, you can also get 20% off your meal when you bring your sticker in and you can use code VOTE for online ordering.

The first 25 voters to come into the restaurant on Election Day will get a free “Burgers Fries 4’20” shirt.

Click here to place an order.

Alpha Brewing Co.

“We believe in and cherish our right to have our voice heard.”

Alpha Brewing Company is offering free beer from 5-7 p.m. on Election Day. The brewery will be open from 2-10 p.m.

To receive the free beer, you must have voted. The brewery also said guests must be civilized and if you’re seen chugging beer, you’ll be cut off. Guests can get one free beer at a time.

The brewery will start serving beer at 5 p.m. and will stop serving at 7 p.m.

The menu will be limited to sloppy joes with a side of Cheetos starting at 4 p.m. for $6.

Ferguson Brewing Company

"We don’t ask or care who you vote for, we just want your voices heard!"

Show your "I Voted" sticker Tuesday at Ferguson Brewing Company and you'll get a free draft beer or soft drink with any purchase. Tokens will be given to carryout orders. The offer is not valid with online orders or DoorDash deliveries.

The Mud House

The Mud House on Cherokee Street is offering a free coffee and cookie to those who bring in their sticker.

The coffee shop opened at 9 a.m. so its employees could have time to vote.

Comet Coffee

Comet Coffee is offering a free cookie to those who have voted.

"All you gotta do is vote. Already voted? Come get a cookie tomorrow. Need a snack while you wait in line? It’s cookie time!"

Prados

“God knows we need a drink after this election cycle!”

At Prados in Lake St. Louis, guests can get a free 10-ounce margarita when they sport their sticker.

Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme is offering a free original glazed doughnut at any participating location, while supplies last.

Click here for more information.

Kaldi's Coffee

For Election Day, Kaldi’s is offering 20% off any coffee drink through the Toast app using the code “FollowTheVote.”

The offer excludes pour overs and whole bean coffee and is only valid from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through the Toast app.

4 Hands Brewing Company

When you show your sticker at 4 Hands, you will receive a free limited edition Eyez Voted City Wide beer.

“We will be streaming the election coverage in our upstairs Tasting Room today 1-8pm since having access to fresh beer for that... is suggested. 😳”

MOD ON TREND

Wear your sticker into any MOD ON TREND location and receive 20% off your purchase of $20 or more.

If you can't make it to the shop, you can can post a photo with your sticker and tag MOD ON TREND to receive a coupon code from the boutique.

The Banh Mi Shop

At The Banh Mi Shop, you can get a free Lychee lemonade with your order when you show your sticker.

The shop will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Made. by Lia