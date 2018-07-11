The 2018 midterm elections were poised to be historic—and voters in Illinois and Missouri came out in droves to make their voices heard on such a big night.

An estimated 57.9 percent of Missourians voted, which was slightly higher than predicted and much higher than the 35 percent who cast a ballot in the 2014 midterms. The Illinois State Board of Elections hasn’t released official statewide turnout numbers yet.

FULL RESULTS: 2018 midterm election in Missouri, Illinois

Missouri

Republican challenger Josh Hawley declares victory over Democrat Sen. Claire McCaskill

One of the most closely watched Senate races in the country ended with Hawley unseating Sen. McCaskill after 12 years in office, widening the Republican majority in the Senate.

Medical Marijuana Amendment 2 passes, other 2 fail in Missouri

Missouri voters navigated a maze of propositions and constitutional amendments to approve medical marijuana. Amendment 2 was the only one that passed. It legalizes growing, manufacturing, selling and consuming marijuana and marijuana products for medicinal use at the state level.

Prop Z passes, will raise taxes to help the Saint Louis Zoo

Voters in St. Louis County approved a sales tax increase to help the Saint Louis Zoo. The increase amounts to a penny for every eight dollars spent. The money will be used to help care for animals, repair buildings and expand into north St. Louis County.

Prop B to raise Missouri minimum wage passes

Missourians decidedly passed a minimum wage increase, with 62 percent of voters saying “yes.” Missouri's minimum wage is currently $7.85. Proposition B will raise that to $12 by 2023 with incremental increases every year.

Proposition D — Gas tax and other issues — fails in Missouri

Missourians said no to the “Gas Tax” proposition, which actually had three parts:

A gasoline tax increase for the first time since 1996 A tax exemption on the value of Olympic, Paralympic and Special Olympic medals A proposal to create a fund to reduce highway bottlenecks that delay movement of freight through Missouri

Missouri voters pass Amendment 1, so-called 'Clean Missouri' proposal

Supporters said the change would make state government more ethical by replacing Missouri's system for drawing state legislative districts with a model designed to have the number of seats won by each party more closely reflect its statewide vote.

Nicole Galloway beats Saundra McDowell to keep Missouri auditor position

Democrat Nicole Galloway will keep her position as Missouri’s auditor. She’s a certified public accountant and previously served as the Boone County treasurer.

Longtime Congressmen Lacy Clay, Blaine Luetkemeyer win re-election

Longtime Democratic Congressman Lacy Clay and Republican Congressman Blaine Luetkemeyer will keep their seats in the St. Louis area. It’ll be Clay’s 10th term representing Missouri’s 1st District, while Luetkemeyer will be serving his sixth term representing Missouri’s 3rd District.

Illinois

Democrat JB Pritzker accepts win in Illinois governor's race

In what was projected to be the most expensive gubernatorial race in U.S. history, billionaire J.B. Pritzker unseated Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner, who’s a megamillionaire himself.

Republican Rep. Bost wins re-election in Illinois’ 12th Congressional District race

Rep. Bost defeated challenger Brendan Kelly, a Democrat who’s the current St. Clair County State’s Attorney. This will be his third term representing the Metro East and parts of Southern Illinois.

