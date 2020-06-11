This is why you may see different electoral results on-air and online

The results you see on KSDK.com are populated by the Associated Press

ST. LOUIS — 5 On Your Side has been receiving questions about why there's a difference in electoral results on-air and online.

ONLINE

The results you see on KSDK.com are populated by the Associated Press.

The Associated Press declares winners in more than 7,000 races – starting with the White House and reaching down the ballot to every seat in every state legislature.

To do this - the Associated Press uses a 50-state network of stringers who collect votes at a local level, while other AP journalists gather results from state or county websites, as well as via electronic data feeds from states.

The Associated Press said it uses a complex formula which involves looking at the number of votes counted, historical data and AP VoteCast, a wide-ranging survey of the American electorate, among other things.

AP called the race in Arizona for Democrat Joe Biden on Wednesday, whereas NBC has not. The AP said Thursday it is monitoring the vote count in the state as ballots continued to be tallied.

“The Associated Press continues to watch and analyze vote count results from Arizona as they come in,” said Sally Buzbee, AP’s executive editor. “We will follow the facts in all cases.”

ON-AIR

5 On Your Side is an affiliate of NBC.

Many national newsrooms use a different system. NBC, ABC, CNN and CBS are in Edison Research’s National Election Pool. Which means those newsrooms pool their resources to gather vote data and exit poll data.

Many of those newsrooms haven't called the Arizona race, meaning Biden's electoral count is at 253 as of Thursday night.

According to NBCNews.com, early on election night, the NBC News Decision Desk uses exit poll data to determine whether uncompetitive races can be called. Most races are called based on analyses of precinct- and county-level vote returns. The analyses also examine differences between early and Election Day votes. In close contests, a careful analysis of how much of the vote has not been counted is a crucial part of the process. No race is projected until the Decision Desk is at a minimum 99.5% confident of the winner.

