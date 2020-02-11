How St. Louis voters can report intimidation, other illegal activity

The circuit attorney will coordinate with the St. Louis police department to open an investigation into any illegal activity

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis voters who experience or witness voter intimidation, fraud or other illegal activity will be able to report those issues through a hotline established by the St. Louis Board of Election Commissioners and Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner's office.

The hotline number is 314-309-8344.

Gardner's office will coordinate with the St. Louis police department to open an investigation into any illegal activity, according to a press release.

“A free and fair election is the foundation of our democracy, and we will not tolerate any attempts of voter suppression at the polls," Gardner said in the release. "We stand ready to protect the integrity of our elections."

Under Missouri and federal law, it is illegal to threaten, impede, prevent, intimidate or coerce anyone from attempting to vote, the release said.

Engaging in any disorderly conduct, breach of peace, violence or threats of violence that will impede or interfere with the election is also illegal under state law.

Providing information that confuses voters and prevents them from voting, such as flyers disseminating untrue information about the timing of the election, or erroneously telling voters that they cannot vote, is also prohibited, the release said.

"The office is particularly concerned about voters having their eligibility or credentials challenged," the release said. "While pre-designated poll watchers and challengers nominated by each political party may be stationed inside polling locations, they cannot illegally interfere with the voting process."

Credentialed challengers may contest voter eligibility under the law, but they can only raise these questions directly with a poll worker -- they cannot approach voters directly to request information or identification. All voters should be given a provisional ballot.