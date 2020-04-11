Republican Rep. Bost wins reelection in Illinois’ 12th Congressional District race, AP projects

Bost has represented Illinois’ 12th District since 2015. This will be his fourth term in the House of Representatives

WASHINGTON — Republican Congressman Mike Bost has won a reelection campaign to represent Illinois’ 12th District in Congress. This will be his fourth term in the House of Representatives, the Associated Press projects.

Bost defeated Democratic challenger Ray Lenzi.

Bost was born and grew up in Murphysboro, Illinois. He graduated from Murphysboro High School in 1979 and served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1979 to 1982.

He graduated from the University of Illinois Certified Fire Academy in 1993 and became a firefighter for the Murphysboro Fire Department. In 1995, Bost was elected to the Illinois House of Representatives 115th District and continued to serve as a firefighter during his six terms.